Sky’s Martin Tyler on who does the ironing is 17 seconds of pure Partridge
It’s been a big week for football for reasons we won’t go into here but you surely won’t see a more entertaining 17 seconds than this, shared by @paddyraffcomedy over on Twitter.
It’s from Burnley’s Premier League game against Manchester United and it’s nothing to do with what was happening on the pitch, it’s what commentator Martin Tyler had to say about Burnely boss, Sean Dyche. And his wife.
Pure @AccidentalP from Martin Tyler here 😂 pic.twitter.com/KFn81so9sg
— Paddy Raff (@paddyraffcomedy) April 22, 2021
In entirely unrelated news, Alan Partridge is back in a new series of This Time on BBC1 on 30 April (and lots more ‘Accidental Partridge’ over here).
I bet Mrs Dyce heard Tyler’s reverse beeper all the way over in Burnley.
— TheWhiteTiger (@BalramHalwhy) April 22, 2021
READ MORE
Worst tackle ever? You won’t see a more professional ‘professional foul’ than this one
Source Twitter @paddyraffcomedy @AccidentalP
More from the Poke
This reaction to Australia’s equal marriage vote must be the fastest mood switch of all time
This next-level hack for chopping onions went viral because it’s hilarious but effective