This reaction to Australia’s equal marriage vote must be the fastest mood switch of all time

Videos

Back in 2017, Australia held a nationwide postal survey to determine people’s attitudes to same-sex marriage, leading to its legalisation shortly after.

MP Tim Wilson actually proposed to his boyfriend in parliament.

But before that happy moment, another MP, Bob Katter, had a very different, and baffling response.

The bizarre reaction recently cropped up again, with people trying to get their heads around Dr. Jeckyll’s Bob Katter’s change of mood.

This still makes me actually cry laughing. https://t.co/Zl14lTi7mF — Rob Williams (@Robwilliams71) April 21, 2021

The change of pace here actually gave me whiplash and I can’t stop watching it help mepic.twitter.com/QbP6hie4zF — 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@SpillerOfTea) April 21, 2021

What did I just watch 😳

It's like he gets possessed by an evil spirit half way through. 😂🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/n24lWCiFqm — seriously hilary (@seriouslyhilary) April 22, 2021

I am going to finish every workplace conversation I have with this from now on. https://t.co/Ye9K7O0jta — Stephen Graham (@StephenCVGraham) April 22, 2021

Australia, are your politicians okay…? 😂 https://t.co/8Mb4AhJiy7 — Debbie Moon (@DebbieBMoon) April 21, 2021

If you know anyone who needs cheering up –

Still my go-to clip when I’m feeling grumpy https://t.co/Eaodaz6uth — Sanjeev Kohli (@govindajeggy) April 22, 2021

READ MORE

Australian TV just trolled the whole UK over hiring their former PM Tony Abbott

Source ABC Image Screengrab