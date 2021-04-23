This reaction to Australia’s equal marriage vote must be the fastest mood switch of all time
Back in 2017, Australia held a nationwide postal survey to determine people’s attitudes to same-sex marriage, leading to its legalisation shortly after.
MP Tim Wilson actually proposed to his boyfriend in parliament.
But before that happy moment, another MP, Bob Katter, had a very different, and baffling response.
The bizarre reaction recently cropped up again, with people trying to get their heads around
Dr. Jeckyll’s Bob Katter’s change of mood.
Incredible scenes https://t.co/ZWaCxf32xA
— Rachel Parris (@rachelparris) April 22, 2021
This still makes me actually cry laughing. https://t.co/Zl14lTi7mF
— Rob Williams (@Robwilliams71) April 21, 2021
The change of pace here actually gave me whiplash and I can’t stop watching it help mepic.twitter.com/QbP6hie4zF
— 🏳️⚧️🏳️🌈 Max 🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️ (@SpillerOfTea) April 21, 2021
What did I just watch 😳
It's like he gets possessed by an evil spirit half way through. 😂🤦♀️ https://t.co/n24lWCiFqm
— seriously hilary (@seriouslyhilary) April 22, 2021
I am going to finish every workplace conversation I have with this from now on. https://t.co/Ye9K7O0jta
— Stephen Graham (@StephenCVGraham) April 22, 2021
Australia, are your politicians okay…? 😂 https://t.co/8Mb4AhJiy7
— Debbie Moon (@DebbieBMoon) April 21, 2021
If you know anyone who needs cheering up –
Still my go-to clip when I’m feeling grumpy https://t.co/Eaodaz6uth
— Sanjeev Kohli (@govindajeggy) April 22, 2021
READ MORE
Australian TV just trolled the whole UK over hiring their former PM Tony Abbott
Source ABC Image Screengrab
More from the Poke
This next-level hack for chopping onions went viral because it’s hilarious but effective
The sumptuous takedown of this ‘proud American’ was out of this world