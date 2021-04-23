Videos

This reaction to Australia’s equal marriage vote must be the fastest mood switch of all time

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 23rd, 2021

Back in 2017, Australia held a nationwide postal survey to determine people’s attitudes to same-sex marriage, leading to its legalisation shortly after.

MP Tim Wilson actually proposed to his boyfriend in parliament.

But before that happy moment, another MP, Bob Katter, had a very different, and baffling response.

The bizarre reaction recently cropped up again, with people trying to get their heads around Dr. Jeckyll’s Bob Katter’s change of mood.

