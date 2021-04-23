Greta Thunberg’s updated Twitter bio expertly trolls Boris Johnson and wins the internet

Twitter

One of the highlights of Earth Day was seeing Greta Thunberg tell the US lawmakers of the House Oversight Committee that they needed to pack in their nonsense – to paraphrase.

Here’s what she actually said.

Greta Thunberg asks lawmakers: "How long do you think you can continue to ignore the climate crisis … without being held accountable?" pic.twitter.com/P7Y9GpCjkz — The Recount (@therecount) April 22, 2021

There’s a longer version here that’s well worth the four and a half minutes it takes to watch.

The UN Women summed it up rather well.

She is young.

She is fearless.

She is taking action to protect our planet.

We all should learn from @GretaThunberg on #EarthDay and every day. pic.twitter.com/86Z6Rd2rao — UN Women (@UN_Women) April 22, 2021

Boris Johnson’s contribution to Earth Day was, predictably, less impressive.

Don't get me wrong, I too have taken recreational drugs in the past. But never immediately before appearing on national television. pic.twitter.com/7ZDNBNHKCD — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) April 22, 2021

The weird bunny comment got Twitter’s attention.

He's not a bunny hugger, he's a bunny hugger's son… pic.twitter.com/idoLrjhntu — Not Andrea Jenkyns MP (@BlandreaJ) April 22, 2021

I’m almost certain we’ll find out within a few days that Bunny Hugger is someone Johnson cheated on his wife with a decade ago & then gave her £200k of taxpayers money to start a crypto currency or something — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) April 22, 2021

But the best reaction came from Greta, and it was the perfect own.

People loved the subtle burn, as you can see from these reactions.

As always Greta Thunberg has the last laugh on the fool & charlatan that is our prime minister. pic.twitter.com/rZODRwmQGj — Nick (@nicktolhurst) April 22, 2021

On top of her game as ever @GretaThunberg 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/B9inax3ZN5 — Huw Morgan (@mrhuwmorgan) April 22, 2021

But it wasn’t the first time Greta’s bio has won the internet …

When Priti Patel’s Policing Bill made it possible to arrest protesters for causing the troublingly vague “serious annoyance or serious inconvenience”, Greta did this.

When Donald Trump said she needed to work on her anger management, she took that on board.

And in a hilarious non-political reaction, she turned actor Amanda Henderson’s embarrassing Mastermind answer into high art.

And, because there’s never a bad time to rewatch it – here’s the moment in question.

