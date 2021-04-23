This flight attendant expertly turns his safety talk into a comedy routine
There are so many safety instructions for aeroplane passengers that it can be easy to zone out while they’re being recited, which is never good, but one flight attendant on a US airline has found a way to keep people listening.
TikToker @sunyallflats_ shared a clip.
@sunyallflats_
🚨listen to the whole thing 🚨 The flight attendant did not have to call some folks out like that 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣##viral ##fypシ ##flights ##funny
TikTok users loved it.
Of course, Twitter spotted the commotion and got in on the act.
This is most definitely spirit airlines
🤦🏾♂️🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/FklIqwJIIT
— Tyrone Bryant (@Carolinas_94) April 21, 2021
Me as a flight attendant https://t.co/OoU0IicGCT
— Shamir (@ShamirBailey) April 22, 2021
Gulliest flight attendant ever? https://t.co/DQkGab9Hsh
— The Cooligans (@SoccerCooligans) April 22, 2021
me already in the isle trying to put away my ucci bag even faster. pic.twitter.com/fjVMVW10j2
— mai (@maimaiapplepie) April 21, 2021
Women with Gucci bags onboard pic.twitter.com/0mq8wNHs7l
— Ian T (@Officially_IT) April 22, 2021
Perhaps the guy’s future lies elsewhere.
After the flight attendant gets fired I think there is a lucrative career in stand up comedy awaiting him. Hilarious!
— Maggiebgoode (@maggiebgoode) April 22, 2021
READ MORE
This might be the world’s funniest flight attendant
Source @sunyallflats_ Image Screengrab, Trac Vu on Unsplash
More from the Poke
Boris Johnson used the cringe-inducing expression “bunny-hugging” in the climate summit – 9 favourite reactions
Count Binface’s London mayoral manifesto is winning everyone’s vote – 5 ringing endorsements