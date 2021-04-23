Videos

This flight attendant expertly turns his safety talk into a comedy routine

Poke Staff. Updated April 23rd, 2021

There are so many safety instructions for aeroplane passengers that it can be easy to zone out while they’re being recited, which is never good, but one flight attendant on a US airline has found a way to keep people listening.

TikToker @sunyallflats_ shared a clip.

@sunyallflats_

🚨listen to the whole thing 🚨 The flight attendant did not have to call some folks out like that 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣##viral ##fypシ ##flights ##funny

♬ original sound – SUNY 🧪👹

TikTok users loved it.

Of course, Twitter spotted the commotion and got in on the act.

Perhaps the guy’s future lies elsewhere.

