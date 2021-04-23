This flight attendant expertly turns his safety talk into a comedy routine

Videos

There are so many safety instructions for aeroplane passengers that it can be easy to zone out while they’re being recited, which is never good, but one flight attendant on a US airline has found a way to keep people listening.

TikToker @sunyallflats_ shared a clip.

TikTok users loved it.

Of course, Twitter spotted the commotion and got in on the act.

This is most definitely spirit airlines

🤦🏾‍♂️🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/FklIqwJIIT — Tyrone Bryant (@Carolinas_94) April 21, 2021

Me as a flight attendant https://t.co/OoU0IicGCT — Shamir (@ShamirBailey) April 22, 2021

Gulliest flight attendant ever? https://t.co/DQkGab9Hsh — The Cooligans (@SoccerCooligans) April 22, 2021

me already in the isle trying to put away my ucci bag even faster. pic.twitter.com/fjVMVW10j2 — mai (@maimaiapplepie) April 21, 2021

Women with Gucci bags onboard pic.twitter.com/0mq8wNHs7l — Ian T (@Officially_IT) April 22, 2021

Perhaps the guy’s future lies elsewhere.

After the flight attendant gets fired I think there is a lucrative career in stand up comedy awaiting him. Hilarious! — Maggiebgoode (@maggiebgoode) April 22, 2021

Source @sunyallflats_ Image Screengrab, Trac Vu on Unsplash