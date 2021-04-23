7 favourite times Greta Thunberg owned the so-called great and the good

Celebrity

Greta Thunberg went viral again today after she expertly trolled Boris Johnson’s weird climate summit ‘bunny hugger’ remark.

Don’t get me wrong, I too have taken recreational drugs in the past. But never immediately before appearing on national television. pic.twitter.com/7ZDNBNHKCD — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) April 22, 2021

She responded by doing this.

And it got us thinking about all the other times she has owned the so-called great and the good. Here are our 7 favourites.

1.

When Donald Trump left the White House for the last time

He seems like a very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see! pic.twitter.com/G8gObLhsz9 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 20, 2021

And just in case you don’t know what she’s referring to, here’s what Trump said about Thunberg back in 2019.

Boom.

2.

On the news that pollution is ‘shrinking human penises’

Human penises are shrinking because of pollution, warns scientist https://t.co/EnWN7uH9gG — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 24, 2021

See you all at the next climate strike:) https://t.co/4zgekg5gd0 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) March 25, 2021

3.

Her subtle (but brutal) trolling of Home Secretary Priti Patel over the policing bill making non-violent protestors who cause “serious annoyance or serious inconvenience” subject to a fine or up to 10 years in jail.

4.

When she took down Donald Trump with the very same words he said about her (again)

So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill! https://t.co/4RNVBqRYBA — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 5, 2020

And another reminder (just in case …)

5.

This Halloween outfit which was simple but very effective

So today is Halloween. I don’t celebrate it back home, but I thought I might give it a try.

And apparently when it comes to scaring a bunch of angry climate crisis deniers – I don’t even have to dress up!! #trickortreat pic.twitter.com/Nt6CHRU3Q8 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 1, 2019

6.

When Meatloaf – okay, we really might be stretching the ‘great and the good’ bit here – said she had been “brainwashed into thinking that what she is saying is true”.

It’s not about Meatloaf.

It’s not about me.

It’s not about what some people call me.

It’s not about left or right. It’s all about scientific facts.

And that we’re not aware of the situation.

Unless we start to focus everything on this, our targets will soon be out of reach. https://t.co/UwyoSnLiK2 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 6, 2020

7.

Her response to Vladimir Putin

‘No one has explained to Greta that the modern world is complex and different’: Putin dismisses climate activist as a kind but poorly informed teenager https://t.co/1LFNlsi0FF pic.twitter.com/0mOkK5OvKm — Reuters (@Reuters) October 2, 2019

And finally, not a burn, just very, very funny.

When this happened on Celebrity Mastermind …

kicking the year off with this absolute gem pic.twitter.com/TiLrigpPaU — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) January 2, 2020

… she did this.

