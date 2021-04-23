Celebrity

7 favourite times Greta Thunberg owned the so-called great and the good

John Plunkett. Updated April 23rd, 2021

Greta Thunberg went viral again today after she expertly trolled Boris Johnson’s weird climate summit ‘bunny hugger’ remark.

She responded by doing this.

And it got us thinking about all the other times she has owned the so-called great and the good. Here are our 7 favourites.

1.

When Donald Trump left the White House for the last time

And just in case you don’t know what she’s referring to, here’s what Trump said about Thunberg back in 2019.

Boom.

2.

On the news that pollution is ‘shrinking human penises’

3.

Her subtle (but brutal) trolling of Home Secretary Priti Patel over the policing bill making non-violent protestors who cause “serious annoyance or serious inconvenience” subject to a fine or up to 10 years in jail.

4.

When she took down Donald Trump with the very same words he said about her (again)

And another reminder (just in case …)

5.

This Halloween outfit which was simple but very effective

6.

When Meatloaf – okay, we really might be stretching the ‘great and the good’ bit here – said she had been “brainwashed into thinking that what she is saying is true”.

7.

Her response to Vladimir Putin

And finally, not a burn, just very, very funny.

When this happened on Celebrity Mastermind …

… she did this.

READ MORE

The sumptuous takedown of this ‘proud American’ was out of this world

H/T Indy100

More from the Poke