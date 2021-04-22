‘Woke up to find feathers in the hallway’ – a very funny investigation in 7 parts

Animals

Over on Instagram @thehilarious.ted went viral after he shared this investigation into exactly who – or what – was responsible for these feathers in the hallway.

And it’s a brief – and very funny – ride.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

The pictures went even more viral after they were shared on Imgur by thefixer25.

‘Good investigative work.’ Rayfasa “At least no shit, Sherlock?” FineFargoan

Source Instagram @thehilarious.ted Imgur thefixer25