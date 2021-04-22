‘Woke up to find feathers in the hallway’ – a very funny investigation in 7 parts
Over on Instagram @thehilarious.ted went viral after he shared this investigation into exactly who – or what – was responsible for these feathers in the hallway.
And it’s a brief – and very funny – ride.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
The pictures went even more viral after they were shared on Imgur by thefixer25.
‘Good investigative work.’ Rayfasa
“At least no shit, Sherlock?” FineFargoan
