This hilarious Tinder pickup line doesn’t just go the extra mile, it runs a marathon

It’s not easy getting people’s attention on Tinder – we say that as someone who has never been on Tinder – and exchanges often end up funnier than they are effective (and we’ve rounded up a whole bunch here).

But this pickup line is very effective indeed. He doesn’t just the extra mile, he runs a marathon.

Take My Energy2

That’s it. I’m done. I’ve actually peaked this time and I’ll never reach these heights again,’ said drewhead118

‘Sonnet: That’s impressive

‘1st message: Wow that’s insane

‘2nd message: OH MY GOD THIS KID IS SHAKESPEARE IN THE 21ST CENTURY.’

AlexTheBrick

‘Jesus christ you even wrote it in iambic pentameter what the actual fuck?’ KavanaghD

“What if I told you to read the first letter of your own messages” lmfaoooo I’m dying.’ finnyy04

‘F-ckin david blaine of Tinder here.’ kingofthe_vagabonds

‘The problem with trying to repeat this after posting it on Reddit is that from here on out you will be met with “lol you stole this from Reddit”. Fluffigt

‘The worst part is that, like Icarus, I’m doomed to continually repeat this trying to fit in yet another acrostic layer each time until the collective poetic strain of it all kills me.’ drewhead118

Source Reddit u/drewhead118