Sacked minister Johnny Mercer shocks no-one with his ‘government are liars’ accusation

Johnny Mercer wanted armed services personel who were stationed in Northern Ireland to be included in the Overseas Operations Bill, which would protect soldiers from prosecution for historic crimes committed while stationed overseas. When that was ruled out, he criticised the government and was sacked.

The former Defence minister is now dropping truth bombs all over the place.

EXCL: Johnny Mercer has called the British government “the most distrustful, awful environment I've ever worked in”, in his first interview since being sacked as Veterans Minister last night. Listen to it on @TimesRadio in a few minutes. — Tom Newton Dunn (@tnewtondunn) April 21, 2021

Ex-minister Johnny Mercer says ‘almost nobody’ tells truth in Johnson’s government | Politics | The Guardian https://t.co/mt1wPQY9gs — Shelagh Fogarty 💙 (@ShelaghFogarty) April 21, 2021

Mercer insists that Boris Johnson is surrounded by ‘yes men’, and that the working environment is distrustful and awful. Pope, Catholic, bears, shit and woods, blah, blah. You know the drill.

Tweeters weren’t exactly reeling in shock.

1.

On the one hand he’s probably right but equally his main beef was an inability to model the British military along the principles of The Purge https://t.co/S3flD2d2PR — Ahir Shah (@AhirShah) April 21, 2021

2.

Heartbreaking: the worst person you know just made a great point pic.twitter.com/Vp2KKMhiTE — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 21, 2021

3.

A stopped clock is right twice a day I suppose 🙂 https://t.co/MrpK1TZ3AP — Jon Worth (@jonworth) April 21, 2021

4.

boy do I love it when people refuse to leave their old job gracefully 🍿 https://t.co/A70VYtX6qx — Jane Bradley (@jane__bradley) April 21, 2021

5.

6.

Thinking of starting a ‘Golden Bears-in-the-Woods’ award for the piece of journalism that makes the smallest contribution to advancing our understanding of the world. https://t.co/qEg2A5fkbO — Philip Murphy (@philipvmurphy) April 21, 2021

7.

Bursting with pride right now. https://t.co/fCUYLfxdTU — 🥛🇬🇧Michael Govern Ready🇬🇧🥛 (@mikegove12) April 21, 2021

8.

9.

It only took him two years.

You can see why he was an officer. https://t.co/MjFQR57vQO — Brian Spabla (@BrianSpanner1) April 21, 2021

John Cleese had this depressing assessment.

Boris is a mini-Trump He's survived because the right wing newspapers

keep the focus away from him. They want to keep him there, as it's good for business Rather as Fox News does It's all very corrupt and it won't get better under Boris https://t.co/1FCAr0EjIU — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) April 21, 2021

