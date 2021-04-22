News

Sacked minister Johnny Mercer shocks no-one with his ‘government are liars’ accusation

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 22nd, 2021

Johnny Mercer wanted armed services personel who were stationed in Northern Ireland to be included in the Overseas Operations Bill, which would protect soldiers from prosecution for historic crimes committed while stationed overseas. When that was ruled out, he criticised the government and was sacked.

The former Defence minister is now dropping truth bombs all over the place.

Mercer insists that Boris Johnson is surrounded by ‘yes men’, and that the working environment is distrustful and awful. Pope, Catholic, bears, shit and woods, blah, blah. You know the drill.

Tweeters weren’t exactly reeling in shock.

John Cleese had this depressing assessment.

