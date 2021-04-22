15 people caught posting outrageous lies on the internet
Reddit’s r/thatHappened forum showcases the sort of internet posts that are likely to result in someone or other posting this gif.
It’s a collection of anti-maskers, anti-vaxxers, flat-Earthers and others, who are – frankly – taking us all for mugs.
However, their lying skills aren’t as on point as they think they are – as these 15 posts show.
1. When quackery beats medicine
2. The ungrateful office anti-masker
3. Not sure you can give Hobnobs to a fish
4. So …God likes to plait flags?
5. Isn’t this contempt of court?
6. Proof of a flat Earth – obvs
7. And then they all clapped
8. When you hate the planet – and truth
