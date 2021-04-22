The expression on the face of this ‘nosy cat’ is so relatable it’s hilarious

Animals

People love the expression on this cat’s face because, well, have a watch for yourself.

You’ll need to turn your sound up but you might want to listen with headphones – it’s ever so slightly (quite a lot) NSFW.

So human it’s hilarious.

‘I shared this cat’s reaction to that fracas.’ ProfaneCommand ‘Neighbourhood Watch Cat is documenting your shenanigans.’ Fluffometer

Except, as you might already have spotted, it’s not entirely what it might seem. Here’s where the audio is from.

