Politics

Count Binface’s London mayoral manifesto is winning everyone’s vote – 5 ringing endorsements

John Plunkett. Updated April 22nd, 2021

London mayoral candidate Count Binface has published his full manifesto and it’s been getting no end of celebrity endorsements on Twitter.

Binface, you might remember, is polling neck and neck with Laurence Fox and UKIP’s Peter Gammons.

Although if the level of support expressed for his 21-point manifesto is anything to go by, he’ll soon be leaving them trailing in his wake.

And here it is in full so you can see the whole thing for yourself.

Just in case you were wondering about point 19, he helpfully added this.

And here are our 5 favourite endorsements.

READ MORE

Laurence Fox is tying with Count Binface in the London mayoral race and Count Binface said it best

Source Twitter @CountBinface

More from the Poke