Count Binface’s London mayoral manifesto is winning everyone’s vote – 5 ringing endorsements

Politics

London mayoral candidate Count Binface has published his full manifesto and it’s been getting no end of celebrity endorsements on Twitter.

Binface, you might remember, is polling neck and neck with Laurence Fox and UKIP’s Peter Gammons.

ELECTION CAMPAIGN BUDGET:

Laurence Fox: £5million

Count Binface: Zero LATEST POLLING:

Laurence Fox: 1%

Count Binface: 1%#MakeYourVoteCount — Count Binface (@CountBinface) April 21, 2021

Although if the level of support expressed for his 21-point manifesto is anything to go by, he’ll soon be leaving them trailing in his wake.

Here is my full manifesto for London. Can any other candidate beat this? No chance! #VoteBinface #MakeYourVoteCount pic.twitter.com/ApoIg8jdVe — Count Binface (@CountBinface) April 21, 2021

And here it is in full so you can see the whole thing for yourself.

Just in case you were wondering about point 19, he helpfully added this.

And HERE is the hand dryer in the gents’ toilets at The Crown & Treaty, Uxbridge. It is a crime and I will solve it. #VoteBinface pic.twitter.com/FDRZMBjZLZ — Count Binface (@CountBinface) April 21, 2021

And here are our 5 favourite endorsements.

I have to be honest, I agree with almost every policy in this manifesto. https://t.co/ARPvWx8eSb — Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) April 22, 2021

Now this – THIS – is a proper manifesto. Point 19 is clearly urgent, and all candidates should adopt it. https://t.co/8t0XGkvCVH — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) April 22, 2021

Why is this guy only polling at 1%?! He had me at ‘loud snacks’ 🍿 😂#CountBinface https://t.co/jBrOypcSf9 — Dr Julia Grace Patterson💙 (@JujuliaGrace) April 22, 2021

Objectively the best manifesto of the election. https://t.co/mFDEQSYLLW — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) April 22, 2021

READ MORE

Laurence Fox is tying with Count Binface in the London mayoral race and Count Binface said it best

Source Twitter @CountBinface