Conor McGregor wants to buy Manchester United and this comeback was a TKO

The European Super League fiasco has amplified existing Manchester United fans’ calls of ‘Glazers Out!’, despite the American owners issuing an unreserved apology for dragging the club into the mess.

An open letter from all Manchester United fans to Joel Glazer #GlazersOut pic.twitter.com/E8vDZND7zi — (@AbbyisBlabby) April 21, 2021

Famous fan Conor McGregor stepped into the ring.

His suggestion was met with mixed reactions.

MCGREGOR! GET IT DONE! https://t.co/B735jUmxFA — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) April 20, 2021

Great fit. We're used to getting knocked out early for the last few years https://t.co/tLHJ0EvRc4 — Azeem Banatwalla (@TheBanat) April 20, 2021

We'll be singing your name "Ohhhhhhh Conor McGregorrrrr" the full length of a match.

And we'll all walk to Old Trafford like https://t.co/8r0CHrFiCe pic.twitter.com/43KejswTNp — Geoffroy Fisher (@MarvelManUtd) April 20, 2021

First ever red card for a team owner incoming #MUFC https://t.co/JfqkznfHy4 — Vishnu Prasad (@visheprasad) April 20, 2021

we just got rid of one dickhead mate, we don't need another one https://t.co/3yzeSPTyJS — Adam Boultwood (@adamboultwood) April 20, 2021

Author, Kostadin Ristovski, dropped by with some hard facts – and a parting burn.

Do you know that the current market price of Manchester United is a bit over $2.5 bn and your estimated net worth is between 50 and 120 million? Could it be that you forgot to add the word "jersey" after Manchester United in your tweet? — Kostadin Ristovski (@k_ristovski) April 20, 2021

That’s a TKO.

