Conor McGregor wants to buy Manchester United and this comeback was a TKO

Poke Staff. Updated April 22nd, 2021

The European Super League fiasco has amplified existing Manchester United fans’ calls of ‘Glazers Out!’, despite the American owners issuing an unreserved apology for dragging the club into the mess.

Famous fan Conor McGregor stepped into the ring.

His suggestion was met with mixed reactions.

Author, Kostadin Ristovski, dropped by with some hard facts – and a parting burn.

That’s a TKO.

