Conor McGregor wants to buy Manchester United and this comeback was a TKO
The European Super League fiasco has amplified existing Manchester United fans’ calls of ‘Glazers Out!’, despite the American owners issuing an unreserved apology for dragging the club into the mess.
An open letter from all Manchester United fans to Joel Glazer #GlazersOut pic.twitter.com/E8vDZND7zi
— (@AbbyisBlabby) April 21, 2021
Famous fan Conor McGregor stepped into the ring.
His suggestion was met with mixed reactions.
MCGREGOR! GET IT DONE! https://t.co/B735jUmxFA
— The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) April 20, 2021
Great fit. We're used to getting knocked out early for the last few years https://t.co/tLHJ0EvRc4
— Azeem Banatwalla (@TheBanat) April 20, 2021
We'll be singing your name "Ohhhhhhh Conor McGregorrrrr" the full length of a match.
And we'll all walk to Old Trafford like https://t.co/8r0CHrFiCe pic.twitter.com/43KejswTNp
— Geoffroy Fisher (@MarvelManUtd) April 20, 2021
First ever red card for a team owner incoming #MUFC https://t.co/JfqkznfHy4
— Vishnu Prasad (@visheprasad) April 20, 2021
we just got rid of one dickhead mate, we don't need another one https://t.co/3yzeSPTyJS
— Adam Boultwood (@adamboultwood) April 20, 2021
Author, Kostadin Ristovski, dropped by with some hard facts – and a parting burn.
Do you know that the current market price of Manchester United is a bit over $2.5 bn and your estimated net worth is between 50 and 120 million? Could it be that you forgot to add the word "jersey" after Manchester United in your tweet?
— Kostadin Ristovski (@k_ristovski) April 20, 2021
That’s a TKO.
READ MORE
The 12 funniest reactions to Conor McGregor’s million-dollar watch
Source Conor McGregor Image Screengrab
More from the Poke
This oil company advert from nearly 60 years ago is a proper jaw-dropper
This overheard break-up line might be the most savage of all time