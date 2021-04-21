This underwater view of a crocodile is not what you’d expect

Videos

We can’t say we’ve given all that much thought to how crocodiles look below the surface of the water, but if pushed, we definitely wouldn’t have guessed at this.

The clip has been viewed more than two million times, with TikTok users leaving comments like these.

It turned up on Twitter – the video, not the crocodile.

I seen how crocodiles look underwater and I can’t stop laughing 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/trEUWlBQMl — Hal (@xoHaliii) April 19, 2021

We really enjoyed these snappy comebacks.

When you animate a character but most of it is hidden from the camera view https://t.co/LmgclNjFfm — Lex Sugden 🌺 (@AlexisDraws) April 21, 2021

When someone at work has a fierce exterior, just remember this tweet https://t.co/gbxE9eY9Rp — paul (@drpsquared) April 20, 2021

we be scared af seeing crocs/gators in the water and the whole time they enjoying themselves and saying "weeeeeeeeeeeee" — 🥸 (@JustSomeLuhBoi) April 20, 2021

Wangari had a point.

The fact that they manage to look so badass on the surface while this is happening below feels like it should be turned into one of those inspirational quotes. https://t.co/PFs71RASLI — Wangarì (@WangariWaMwaura) April 21, 2021

To prove it’s not just one quirky croc – here’s another one at it.

READ MORE

Man floats through an alligator pool on an inflatable crocodile

Source Inverse Image Screengrab