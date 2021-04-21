Videos

This underwater view of a crocodile is not what you’d expect

Poke Staff. Updated April 21st, 2021

We can’t say we’ve given all that much thought to how crocodiles look below the surface of the water, but if pushed, we definitely wouldn’t have guessed at this.

@inverse

It turns out the underwater state of a crocodile is like this! @animals012 ##foryou ##fyp ##foryoupage

♬ original sound – Loveanimals520

The clip has been viewed more than two million times, with TikTok users leaving comments like these.

It turned up on Twitter – the video, not the crocodile.

We really enjoyed these snappy comebacks.

Wangari had a point.

To prove it’s not just one quirky croc – here’s another one at it.

@crocosauruscove

Wait for it …. ##fypage ##foryoupage ##crocosauruscove ##crocodile ##animalsoftiktok

♬ Crystal Dolphin – Engelwood

READ MORE

Man floats through an alligator pool on an inflatable crocodile

Source Inverse Image Screengrab

More from the Poke