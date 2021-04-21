Simply 16 things that lasted longer than the European Super League

News

After a tumultuous couple of days, it looks like the planned European Super League is getting an early bath, now that all six English clubs and AC Milan have pulled out.

The people’s game, saved by the people. https://t.co/g8Z737UepI — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) April 20, 2021

The proposal had been slammed by fans, players, managers and governing bodies, after owners and executives agreed to the move without consultation.

UEFA's 55 member associations unanimously approve a declaration strongly condemning the so-called 'Super League' at #UEFACongress. "…It goes against the very concept of what it is to be European: unified, open, supportive, and principled on sporting values…" Full story: 👇 — UEFA (@UEFA) April 20, 2021

The European Super League is such a shit idea; no jeopardy, no narrative, no emotional investment, just super elite starlets doing wheelies. — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) April 18, 2021

Even Boris Johnson got involved, actually turning up for a meeting on the subject.

🚨⚽️ | NEW: Boris Johnson has urged the six breakaway premier league clubs to pull out — Politics For All (@PoliticsForAlI) April 20, 2021

Big “do as I say not as I do” vibes from Johnson there https://t.co/D5PfAmYxIo — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 20, 2021

Tweeters had some very funny responses.

All six English clubs out of European competition within 2 days. It’s like the early 90s all over again. pic.twitter.com/CNl97ujfNr — David QC (@DavidMuttering) April 20, 2021

I’m had the weirdest dream about a European super league pic.twitter.com/d23yS0ELNW — Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) April 20, 2021

“We’ve joined the Super League by mistake” pic.twitter.com/dUXOS4A0i0 — Peter Thal Larsen (@peter_tl) April 20, 2021

The way things are going with the Super League Real Madrid will be playing Fake Madrid every week. — (@studioexec1) April 20, 2021

A lot of people shared things that had lasted longer than the ESL – and we really enjoyed these.

1.

Quibi lasted longer than the Super League — Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) April 20, 2021

2.

I have had post-Tizer burps which lasted longer than that Super League. — Jason (@NickMotown) April 20, 2021

3.

The lawsuit M&S brought against my ‘Carlos The Caterpillar’ Cake lasted longer than the Super League. — Ignacio Lopez (@comedylopez) April 20, 2021

4.

the boat was stuck in the Suez Canal longer than the Super League lasted — Becca Wright (@_beccawright) April 20, 2021

5.