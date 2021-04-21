News

Simply 16 things that lasted longer than the European Super League

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 21st, 2021

After a tumultuous couple of days, it looks like the planned European Super League is getting an early bath, now that all six English clubs and AC Milan have pulled out.

The proposal had been slammed by fans, players, managers and governing bodies, after owners and executives agreed to the move without consultation.

Even Boris Johnson got involved, actually turning up for a meeting on the subject.

Tweeters had some very funny responses.

A lot of people shared things that had lasted longer than the ESL – and we really enjoyed these.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

Article Pages: 1 2

More from the Poke