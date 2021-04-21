Videos

These cops chasing this guy onto a wet floor is pure slapstick

Poke Staff. Updated April 21st, 2021

This video of a pair of police officers chasing a suspect on a wet day though a day onto a wooden floor went viral because it’s pure slapstick.

‘Slippery when wet,’ said Baconfoodsmuggler who shared it on Imgur (it might be best watched with the volume down).

Slippery when wet

‘Cop number one has a sense of humor at least.’ relpmeraggyspoopnuts

‘First cops foot went right into the crotch…’ teknojo

‘Cue Yakety Sax.’ CaptMorgan23

Source Imgur

