These cops chasing this guy onto a wet floor is pure slapstick
This video of a pair of police officers chasing a suspect on a wet day though a day onto a wooden floor went viral because it’s pure slapstick.
‘Slippery when wet,’ said Baconfoodsmuggler who shared it on Imgur (it might be best watched with the volume down).
‘Cop number one has a sense of humor at least.’ relpmeraggyspoopnuts
‘First cops foot went right into the crotch…’ teknojo
‘Cue Yakety Sax.’ CaptMorgan23
Source Imgur
