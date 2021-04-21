‘What was the pettiest reason you refused to date someone?’ – 40 funniest turn-offs

Life

It won’t come entirely as a surprise to suggest that there are lots of reasons why a first date doesn’t lead to a second date.

Or maybe you meet someone and you think about it but … nah, you don’t even make it to the first date.

We only say this after High_Sleep3694 had a question for the good people of Reddit.

‘What was the pettiest reason you refused to date someone?’

And it went viral, prompting no end of very petty – and very funny – reasons why things didn’t work out.

Here are our 40 favourites.

1.

‘All The Words In Every Text He Sent Were Capitalised. Trust Me, It Got ANNOYING.’ Daffodildandy

2.

‘She had the same name as my mom.’ S_FrogPants

3.

‘She called someone “a pompous”. Nope, she didn’t say he was acting pompous or that he was a pompous ass. He was a pompous.’ bandi53

4.

‘When I found out that he thought lemons were unripened oranges.’ CoffeeSmooch

5.

‘I went out with someone who has the same name as my cat. I brought him back to my house and the second I got home I greeted my cat and the guy looked at me and I knew right then and there that I couldn’t do this.’ ringaling11

6.

‘He wore a Bluetooth piece in his ear. The constant blue light blinking from the side of his head was too much for me. Another guy would text “dame” instead of “damn”. It wasn’t a typo either, it was every time.’ ldgrffn

7.

‘Every time I took a bite of food he asked me a question, after which he stared at me while I finished chewing. The date went on like this for an hour, he had a supernatural sense of poor timing.’ impossibleturtle

8.

‘Her nostrils were f-cking tiny. WTF.’ justlurkingmate

9.

‘Went on a first date to the movies. This fucking guy…instead of picking up his drink and lifting the straw to his mouth, he would put his hands on his knees, keeping his eyes on the screen, and lean over to the drink and ‘hunt’ for the straw with his face and his mouth contorted sideways trying to land on the straw. Weirdest shit ever.’ Pocketeer1

10.

‘Every single text of her ended with ‘…’ I just couldn’t do it man.’ DeuceSe7en

11.

‘Her complete inability to follow the plot of a movie.

“Who’s that?”

“Where’d he come from?”

“Why’d she do that?”

“Who is he again?”

‘I just couldn’t.’

Jealous-Network-8852

12.

‘She didn’t know that foxes were real animals. She thought they were mythical and just in movies.’ rpp8

13.

‘She ate her peas one at a time.’ 02K30C1

14.

‘I was the receiver of the petty reason, not the giver. When I was in college, a girl wouldn’t go on a second date with me because my dorm room was too clean.’ I_feel_so_mop

15.

‘He was awful in a trivia game we were playing. I mean, really bad, like it was his first day pretending to be a human on Earth and the aliens hadn’t briefed him sufficiently.’ kara_anna

16.

‘My new car kept scraping on the bottom while pulling out of their steep driveway to the main road. After the fourth time of trying to be careful and it still scraped …’ fkingtrashcan

17.

‘She doesn’t like potatoes.’ YoureMyDogBlue

18.

‘Walked with T.Rex arms. Not while standing or sitting. Just walking.’ dustydooshe

19.

‘They did that thing where they inflect their voice upwards at the end of everything they say as if it were a question. After about 10 minutes talking to them I was completely done.’ graeuk

20.

‘Not me, but someone I worked with refused to date this very handsome, successful and kind man because “he has too many things in his pockets.” Quack_Candle