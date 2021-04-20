The Simpsons’ savage parody proved to be a thorn in the side of Team Morrissey

Weird World

The latest Simpsons episode, Panic on the Streets of Springfield, features a character clearly based on The Smiths’ frontman, Morrissey.

With a perfect voice performance from Benedict Cumberbatch, ‘Quilloughby’ is a has-been pop star from the 80s who becomes an imaginary friend to Lisa, before she’s devastated to discover what he’s really like.

The portrayal is far from flattering.

Bret Mckenzie of Flight of the Conchords – with Simpsons writer, Tim Long – wrote ‘Everything Is Horrid Except for Me (And Possibly You)’ – which Quilloughby and Lisa sing together.

Everyone is horrid except for Quilloughby and Lisa: https://t.co/2CIoa9SQ7L pic.twitter.com/mXwD83qC2s — CUMBERPORN (@cumberporn) April 19, 2021

It has a really familiar feel. Needless to say, when the Morrissey camp saw the episode, there were fireworks.

Morrissey has blasted The Simpsons for portraying him as an overweight racist who eats meat: https://t.co/KtCIRb8ktb pic.twitter.com/Aj2dfyVqHG — Consequence (@consequence) April 19, 2021

Although initial reports suggested Morrissey had personally complained, it was his manager, Peter Katsis, who took to Facebook to complain, listing several bones of contention.

Surprising what a “turn for the worst” the writing for The Simpson’s tv show has taken in recent years. Sadly, The Simpson’s show started out creating great insight into the modern cultural experience, but has since degenerated to trying to capitalize on cheap controversy and expounding on vicious rumors. Poking fun at subjects is one thing. Other shows like SNL still do a great job at finding ways to inspire great satire. But when a show stoops so low to use harshly hateful tactics like showing the Morrissey character with his belly hanging out of his shirt (when he has never looked like that at any point in his career) makes you wonder who the real hurtful, racist group is here. Even worse – calling the Morrissey character out for being a racist, without pointing out any specific instances, offers nothing. It only serves to insult the artist. They should take that mirror and hold it up to themselves. Simpson’s actor Hank Azaria’s recent apology to the whole country of India for his role in upholding “structural racism” says it all. Unlike the character in the Simpson’s “Panic” episode……. Morrissey has never made a “cash grab”, hasn’t sued any people for their attacks, has never stopped performing great shows, and is still a serious vegan and strong supporter for animal rights. By suggesting all of the above in this episode…the Simpson’s hypocritical approach to their storyline says it all.

Truly they are the only ones who have stopped creating, and have instead turned unapologetically hurtful and racist. Not surprising…… that The Simpsons viewership ratings have gone down so badly over recent years.

There was every bit as much sympathy as you’d expect – which is to say ‘virtually none’.

Only Morrissey could get sad about a caricature of his being sad — george (@ghh1992) April 19, 2021

And we all know Morrissey doesn't eat meat. https://t.co/W3c4vqQuHw — Russ (@RussInCheshire) April 19, 2021

i do think they perfectly captured how johnny marr would feel about playing another show with morrissey pic.twitter.com/bfZfpb36vy — BossMoz (@BossMoz) April 19, 2021

morrissey has officially gone too far pic.twitter.com/900u1Z7xCp — jos (@josiahhughes) April 19, 2021

Roses are red

Candy is sweet https://t.co/SRiNmCL6vC — Daniel Ralston (@danielralston) April 19, 2021

picking a side between Morrissey and season 32 of The Simpsons pic.twitter.com/shEqRx1eEt — andrew, deactivating soon (@FullMelvnJacket) April 19, 2021

Maybe a Simpsons tattoo to cover my Morrissey tattoo? — Chris Gethard (@ChrisGethard) April 19, 2021

The Pretendium Compendium had this blast of sarcasm to offer.

Oh no, and he's usually so chipper! https://t.co/PTdLubMr5B — The Pretendium Compendium (@pretendium) April 19, 2021

However Morrissey felt before the episode aired, heaven knows he’s miserable now.

