James Blunt had the best response to someone who took issue with ‘You’re Beautiful’

John Plunkett. Updated April 20th, 2021

James Blunt’s been doing what he does best after someone over on Twitter took issue with the lyrics to his 2004 hit, You’re Beautiful (you might have heard it).

Here’s what @asktoybox had to say.

And it prompted a fair few responses.

But no-one had a better response than Blunt himself, as you might expect.

Boom.

And it turned out he wasn’t the only person taking issue with the lyrics to the 2004 song

Blunt had a message for them too.

Source Twitter @JamesBlunt @asktoybox

