‘If You Had to Purchase Fatherhood’ leaves no illusions unshattered
The brilliant Jimmy Rees completely lays bare the sad truth about fatherhood in his most recent sketch.
However much dads try to buck the trend, there are certain inevitabilities – and they’re all here.
Speaking of fatherhood – here’s a prank Jimmy’s dad played on him and his brother when they were kids.
@jimmyrees
My dad has so many of these hilarious tricks he would play on us kids!! 😂😂😂!! ##dadsoftiktok ##dadlife ##funnydad
Classic dad!
Source Jimmy Rees Image Screengrab
