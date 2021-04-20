‘If You Had to Purchase Fatherhood’ leaves no illusions unshattered

Videos

The brilliant Jimmy Rees completely lays bare the sad truth about fatherhood in his most recent sketch.

However much dads try to buck the trend, there are certain inevitabilities – and they’re all here.

Speaking of fatherhood – here’s a prank Jimmy’s dad played on him and his brother when they were kids.

Classic dad!

Source Jimmy Rees Image Screengrab