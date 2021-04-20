People have been coming up with bakery films – 17 you really knead to see
When the internet piled on the BBC for reporting that Hugh Grant had visited a bakery, it got us thinking about which films might work well for the occasion.
Naturally, we asked the lovely people of Twitter for ideas, and they – you – stepped up.
Seeing as Hugh Grant visiting a bakery is such big news, give us your #BakeryFilms ideas, like 'Loaf Actually'. #PokeChallenge pic.twitter.com/QjEbyMGLTT
— The Poke (@ThePoke) April 19, 2021
1.
Lord of the Party Rings #bakeryfilms pic.twitter.com/D3FpH8sYkO
— Claire Hopkin 🏴 (@claireindubai) April 19, 2021
2.
— DJB (@DJ_Barc) April 19, 2021
3.
4.
5.
Baguette Out #BakeryFilms #PokeChallenge @ThePoke pic.twitter.com/sgfXAw3EMK
— alexis (@lexistwit) April 19, 2021
6.
7.
The chicken bake run #BakeryFilms pic.twitter.com/SXO3d39KRE
— Thomas🇱🇻 (@captainjamtart) April 19, 2021
8.
9.
Scone In 60 Seconds #BakeryFilms pic.twitter.com/n8ypalbrRM
— David Pierrie (@Shovel68) April 19, 2021
