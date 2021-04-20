This comedian claps back at entitled IKEA customers in the funniest way

Twitter

Comedian Scott Seiss has been tearing down the kinds of customer complaints that come from entitled shoppers in IKEA, via his TikToks, and it’s just glorious.

Here are a few hilarious examples.

A compilation of his IKEA skits has been racking up views and praise on Twitter. Here’s the post that’s been bringing Scott to a grateful new audience.

I love this guy https://t.co/4KxWk1TMny — Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) April 19, 2021

YO!!!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. I’m literally shedding tears right now. https://t.co/peRJNP8Wq1 — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 19, 2021

this dude kills me. the look, the delivery, the music, all of it. https://t.co/CBzDyd93Ym — Scott Weinberg (@scottEmovienerd) April 20, 2021

You can find Scott on Instagram, as well as Twitter and TikTok. Do yourself a favour and give him a follow.

