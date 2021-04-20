Twitter

This comedian claps back at entitled IKEA customers in the funniest way

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 20th, 2021

Comedian Scott Seiss has been tearing down the kinds of customer complaints that come from entitled shoppers in IKEA, via his TikToks, and it’s just glorious.

Here are a few hilarious examples.

A compilation of his IKEA skits has been racking up views and praise on Twitter. Here’s the post that’s been bringing Scott to a grateful new audience.

And these are just a few of the responses.

As a bonus, here’s another spot-on burn.

These are essential viewing for all retail workers.

You can find Scott on Instagram, as well as Twitter and TikTok. Do yourself a favour and give him a follow.

Source Scott Seiss Image Screengrab

