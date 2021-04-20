This comedian claps back at entitled IKEA customers in the funniest way
Comedian Scott Seiss has been tearing down the kinds of customer complaints that come from entitled shoppers in IKEA, via his TikToks, and it’s just glorious.
Here are a few hilarious examples.
A compilation of his IKEA skits has been racking up views and praise on Twitter. Here’s the post that’s been bringing Scott to a grateful new audience.
— Cozy Club (@CosyCIub) April 18, 2021
And these are just a few of the responses.
“When does it end, Diane?” 💀 https://t.co/CCYFg86dXe
— ⚓️🚢Imani Gandy 🚢⚓️ (@AngryBlackLady) April 20, 2021
I love this guy https://t.co/4KxWk1TMny
— Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) April 19, 2021
YO!!!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. I’m literally shedding tears right now. https://t.co/peRJNP8Wq1
— LeBron James (@KingJames) April 19, 2021
this dude kills me. the look, the delivery, the music, all of it. https://t.co/CBzDyd93Ym
— Scott Weinberg (@scottEmovienerd) April 20, 2021
Have a laugh… https://t.co/YcybXiuUTb
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) April 19, 2021
As a bonus, here’s another spot-on burn.
“Do you work here?” pic.twitter.com/ScyIFIt7ly
— Scott Seiss (@ScottSeiss) April 19, 2021
These are essential viewing for all retail workers.
You can find Scott on Instagram, as well as Twitter and TikTok. Do yourself a favour and give him a follow.
Screengrab
