The internet panned the BBC for reporting on Hugh Grant’s bakery visit – 12+ favourite takedowns

The BBC is often criticised for not reporting on enough matters of public interest – particularly those showing the government in a poor light. Some of those criticisms are justified, and others aren’t.

However, it seems they’ve managed to go too far in the other direction with this report on Hugh Grant.

It’s good to know that there’s so little happening in the world that the shopping habits of actors are now newsworthy.

Twitter couldn’t resist having its say, and these tweets cover the range of reactions in the most brutally entertaining way.

1.

2.

Hi @BBCNews I'm an experienced journalist but always keen to learn new skills and improve my 'news sense'. Please share with me what the news angle is here. Is it that Hugh Grant is in Frome or that he likes a croissant for breakfast at the weekend? Many thanks. https://t.co/6jMntf6Vds — Taffy (@TGFMichaelRosen) April 18, 2021

3.

Did I miss something big? Is this part of some sort of manhunt? https://t.co/3mR35Ar25f — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 18, 2021

4.

Holy Shit, Hugh Grant sometimes eats bread https://t.co/vdowIu0Zqe — The Cork Coypu (@CorkCoypu) April 18, 2021

5.

I’m so confused by this headline. It’s written as though Hugh Grant is a Bigfoot/unicorn or other mythical creature, presumably to avoid printing ‘Man Eats Bread’…. https://t.co/NKRcY6Bp1Z — Natasha Devon 🌈💙 (@_NatashaDevon) April 18, 2021

6.

Hugh Grant visits Bakery is not news. Unless of course he was handed the government backed bakery by David Cameron, Rishi Sunak or Matt Hancock. https://t.co/wArrdHDv5d — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) April 18, 2021

7.

BREAKING NEWS: Hugh Grant eats bread – perhaps even the odd cake. In other news, Angelina Jolie was spotted breathing air, just like an actual human being https://t.co/o9qJ7qE0W5 — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) April 18, 2021

8.

Somerset residents, Hugh Grant is in your vicinity and he has a custard slice, I repeat, a custard slice.

This is not a drill

😂 https://t.co/6DdP1cSpOU — Jaks 💙 (@CatWithSausages) April 18, 2021

9.

If you spot Hugh Grant in YOUR bakery be sure to make a note of what he buys, because apparently this is vital news according to the BBC https://t.co/aR1Q7MqZiv — Wombat (@wombat37) April 18, 2021

10.

Anyone know where in the country Hugh Grant is, what type of foodstuffs he's buying and….. oh, don't worry, BBC News has sorted it. https://t.co/gxdKXaOvt0 — Bennett Arron (@BennettArron) April 18, 2021

11.

Mother of god, Hugh Grant was in Frome… pic.twitter.com/ry6c8yX9uC — Hannah 💞 (@han_n4hh) April 18, 2021

12.

Tory corruption.

Brexit chaos.

Highest Covid death rate in Europe.

BBC: No idea what you're on about Hugh Grant buys a loaf.

BBC: Oh fuck yes! pic.twitter.com/ShhVjORCEQ — joe heenan (@joeheenan) April 18, 2021

Hugh Bonneville stepped back into his W1A character to react to the ‘news’.

⁦@Jason__Watkins⁩ Sorry to interrupt your Nordic Walking weekend but could you ask Tim exactly who is driving the News desk this weekend? I’m getting an engaged signal and someone’s put a broom across the door handles from the inside #W1A https://t.co/obFSq0ywmt — Hugh Bonneville (@hughbon) April 18, 2021

Co-star, Jason Watkins played along.

Yes no now this isn’t funny.Tim is himself driving @BBCNews from his office.Desperate not to be controversial-or political,he’s banging out stories of celebs being spotted around the country.Just stopped him putting one out,about a women coming out of her own house in Hounslow. — Jason Watkins (@Jason__Watkins) April 18, 2021

Finally, author Nick Pettigrew signalled what might have been.

The headline 'Frome With A Hugh' was right there and you blew it. https://t.co/yGqEpYG2tM — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) April 18, 2021

Such a missed opportunity. They should lead with it on the News At Ten.

