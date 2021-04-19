News

The internet panned the BBC for reporting on Hugh Grant’s bakery visit – 12+ favourite takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 19th, 2021

The BBC is often criticised for not reporting on enough matters of public interest – particularly those showing the government in a poor light. Some of those criticisms are justified, and others aren’t.

However, it seems they’ve managed to go too far in the other direction with this report on Hugh Grant.

It’s good to know that there’s so little happening in the world that the shopping habits of actors are now newsworthy.

Twitter couldn’t resist having its say, and these tweets cover the range of reactions in the most brutally entertaining way.

Hugh Bonneville stepped back into his W1A character to react to the ‘news’.

Co-star, Jason Watkins played along.

W1A Bbc GIF from W1a GIFs

Finally, author Nick Pettigrew signalled what might have been.

Such a missed opportunity. They should lead with it on the News At Ten.

Hugh Grant had the last word on Jacob Rees-Mogg’s ‘happy British fish’

