The creation of a European Super League got the red card from football fans

News

After rumours milling around for years, the creation of a European Super League of top football clubs took a step closer to reality, with the announcement of a backer and several clubs on board.

Official Announcement: Leading European football clubs unveil new Super League.#RealMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) April 18, 2021

The proposed twenty-team league would play midweek games, with no relegation resulting from poor performance, and is projected to make more money than the Champions League.

English Premier League clubs Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham have all pledged their involvement, along with six other clubs, including Real Madrid and Inter Milan.

BREAKING: Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Tottenham have agreed to join a breakaway European Super League. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 18, 2021

Existing footballing bodies were decidedly unhappy, and promised sanctions against clubs signing up to the ESL.

FIFA official statement 🚨 "FIFA can only express its DISAPPROVAL to a 'closed European breakaway league' outside of the international football structures and not respecting the aforementioned principles". So, UEFA and FIFA are both *against* the #SuperLeague. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 18, 2021

UEFA's statement on a Super League today: 'The clubs concerned will be banned from playing in any other competition at domestic, European or world level, and their players could be denied the opportunity to represent their national teams.' 👀 pic.twitter.com/LzxeCYH7Bd — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 18, 2021

The news reached the highest corridors of power.

Plans for a European Super League would be very damaging for football and we support football authorities in taking action. They would strike at the heart of the domestic game, and will concern fans across the country. (1/2) — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 18, 2021

And the lower corridors – or wherever it is that the rest of us hang out.

As rumours spread that José Mourinho’s confirmed sacking was due to his objection to the ESL, these reactions show just what people are thinking.

1.

it's an absolute disgrace the Premier League clubs plotting to form a #europeansuperleague it's just pure greed and worse than that Crystal Palace haven't been invited — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) April 18, 2021

2.

Woke up giggling that Spurs and Arsenal are considered super clubs despite the terror with which they behold the might of Fulham’s attack — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) April 19, 2021

3.

“It’s appalling that these rich clubs should seek to get richer at the expense of ordinary people” says government that’s based around the rich getting richer at the expense of ordinary people. https://t.co/Q7xK41L8nn — David Schneider (@davidschneider) April 19, 2021

4.

Waiting for the telegraph to somehow get the word “woke” into a headline about the European super league — . (@twlldun) April 19, 2021

5.

in general the super league stuff feels very familiar because it's two different groups of extremely rich people arguing over whether things should get worse or stay the same — Ed (@ted_pen) April 19, 2021

6.

New proposal. Top 17 Premier League teams immediately join European Super League. #ffc #COYW — Richard Osman (@richardosman) April 19, 2021

7.

Am I correct in understanding that the European Super League will be sort of like when old tennis stars play each other in exhibition matches for rich people to watch, and there’s no real competition and they pretend to argue and fall over for laughs and money? — Katy Brand (@KatyFBrand) April 19, 2021

8.

He-Man is fully behind the plans for the football European Super League. He would be though, because he’s a complete prick. pic.twitter.com/MVrKTG37ww — GrumpySkeletor (@GrumpySkeletor) April 19, 2021

9.

They announced the new names of the Super League clubs:

Manchester United Dollars

Liverpool Bucks

Barcelona Cheddar

Manchester City Dead Presidents

Riyal Madrid — Karl Sharro (@KarlreMarks) April 19, 2021

10.

BREAKING: David Cameron is lobbying the government demanding that Aston Ham be included in the Super League — Matt Chorley (@MattChorley) April 18, 2021

11.