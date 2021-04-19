News

The creation of a European Super League got the red card from football fans

After rumours milling around for years, the creation of a European Super League of top football clubs took a step closer to reality, with the announcement of a backer and several clubs on board.

The proposed twenty-team league would play midweek games, with no relegation resulting from poor performance, and is projected to make more money than the Champions League.

English Premier League clubs Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham have all pledged their involvement, along with six other clubs, including Real Madrid and Inter Milan.

Existing footballing bodies were decidedly unhappy, and promised sanctions against clubs signing up to the ESL.

The news reached the highest corridors of power.

And the lower corridors – or wherever it is that the rest of us hang out.

As rumours spread that José Mourinho’s confirmed sacking was due to his objection to the ESL, these reactions show just what people are thinking.

