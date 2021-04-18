Simply 13 favourite funny tweets about the pandemic

Twitter

This week, some people have been out in a beer garden, had a haircut or even sat in a friend’s garden. Lucky them.

Meanwhile on Twitter, funny people have been joking about being able to do that – and more.

Here are a few favourites.

nurse giving me the vaccine: do you care which side? me: the sharp one — slate (@PleaseBeGneiss) April 14, 2021

my vaccine lady held out the little Moderna vial to me like a sommelier would show you a wine bottle and i sort of panicked and said "yes perfect thank you" like a fucking idiot — Law Boy, Esq. (@The_Law_Boy) April 11, 2021

fully vaccinated and about to show the geese in this parking lot who’s boss — Rubsomedirtonit™️ (@_rubdirtonit) April 11, 2021

Trying to explain to my 2018 self that in a few years being allowed by the government to get a normal haircut will make him shit himself with glee and he’s looking at me like I just said “also don’t mock Jedward, they’re fucking heroes” — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 13, 2021

Girl. Outside is expensive. Lock us back up! — LeTroy (@mrLdavis) April 12, 2021

am really worried now that this Autumn we will be hit by a new variant of Laurence Fox — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) April 13, 2021

AT this stage, I'd happily take a shot of any of these rejected vaccines in the balls. — chris o'dowd (@BigBoyler) April 14, 2021

As someone who got the J&J shot last week, so far my only side effect has been the ability to control geese with my mind — Mave (@MavenofHonor) April 13, 2021

me for the last 400 days: I wanna go out government: you can now me: no — B O L L O C K S (@itsallbollocks) April 13, 2021

I took my kids to a restaurant for the first time in a year. Turns out the pandemic was not the only reason I was avoiding taking them in public — Professional Worrier (@pro_worrier_) April 14, 2021

Restaurants that call coleslaw 'slaw' should be the last ones allowed to open up — Jim Smith (@standupfarmer) April 15, 2021

I’m not saying over a year in quarantine has messed with me but a tiny lizard got into my apartment and I was like, “oh good, you made it.” — Kendra Alvey 👻 (@Kendragarden) April 9, 2021

Feed a cold, starve a fever, wine and nacho a vaccination — Sweet Momissa (@sweetmomissa) April 14, 2021

