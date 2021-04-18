Maxwell the cat purrfectly illustrates why watching TV can be bad for you
Cat TV is exactly what you’d think from the name – TV for cats. It’s things that cats like – which is presumably six straight hours of someone having to open and close a door to stop the meowing.
Over on TikTok, whittayy shared what happened when Maxwell the ginger tom did a little indoor birdwatching.
@whittayy
Yes he is okay.. just a little ✨embarrassed✨ ##catsoftiktok ##cats ##funny ##fyp ##birds ##birdsarentreal ##viral
Here’s what TikTok users thought of the not-so-sneak attack.
Inevitably, Maxwell made it to Twitter, where people were equally amused by his antics.
Because you want to see a kitty who thinks a bird is in the house pic.twitter.com/iqobmjWDzK
— Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) April 17, 2021
Remember me as a hero ₒₒₒₒₒ pic.twitter.com/xG0he6JafD
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 17, 2021
Fucking belter https://t.co/WMp87KeFDq
— Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) April 17, 2021
I'm just impressed it fancied having a go at a bird the size of loaf.
— Stephen McGann💙 (@StephenMcGann) April 17, 2021
In conclusion –
$2,000 flat screen: Clawed to hell
$80 vase/tchotchke: Broken beyond repair
Cat's ego: Badly bruised
Catching this on video: Priceless
— London Cox (@LondonCox1) April 17, 2021
This cat going the extra mile to amuse itself is absolutely pawesome
Source whittayy Image Screengrab
