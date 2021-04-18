Videos

Maxwell the cat purrfectly illustrates why watching TV can be bad for you

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 18th, 2021

Cat TV is exactly what you’d think from the name – TV for cats. It’s things that cats like – which is presumably six straight hours of someone having to open and close a door to stop the meowing.

Over on TikTok, whittayy shared what happened when Maxwell the ginger tom did a little indoor birdwatching.

@whittayy

Yes he is okay.. just a little ✨embarrassed✨ ##catsoftiktok ##cats ##funny ##fyp ##birds ##birdsarentreal ##viral

♬ original sound – Max

Here’s what TikTok users thought of the not-so-sneak attack.

Inevitably, Maxwell made it to Twitter, where people were equally amused by his antics.

In conclusion –

