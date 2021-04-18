Maxwell the cat purrfectly illustrates why watching TV can be bad for you

Videos

Cat TV is exactly what you’d think from the name – TV for cats. It’s things that cats like – which is presumably six straight hours of someone having to open and close a door to stop the meowing.

Over on TikTok, whittayy shared what happened when Maxwell the ginger tom did a little indoor birdwatching.

Here’s what TikTok users thought of the not-so-sneak attack.

Inevitably, Maxwell made it to Twitter, where people were equally amused by his antics.

Because you want to see a kitty who thinks a bird is in the house pic.twitter.com/iqobmjWDzK — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) April 17, 2021

Remember me as a hero ₒₒₒₒₒ pic.twitter.com/xG0he6JafD — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 17, 2021

I'm just impressed it fancied having a go at a bird the size of loaf. — Stephen McGann💙 (@StephenMcGann) April 17, 2021

In conclusion –

$2,000 flat screen: Clawed to hell

$80 vase/tchotchke: Broken beyond repair

Cat's ego: Badly bruised

Catching this on video: Priceless — London Cox (@LondonCox1) April 17, 2021

This cat going the extra mile to amuse itself is absolutely pawesome

