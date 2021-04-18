Pics

Some people go for years misusing words or phrases – 15 funny favourites

Poke Staff. Updated April 18th, 2021

The r/BoneAppleTea Reddit forum is a collection of malapropisms – the wrong word or phrases used in place of similar-sounding correct words or phrases – like when Welsh Conservative, Andrew Davies, promised to make breakfast – rather than Brexit – a success.

We’ve gathered some great examples from the subreddit for your enjoyment.

1. Wait till they hear about vampire bats


Via

2. Mechanic: You’re not going to believe what’s wrong with this engine


Via

3. There are layers to this


Via

4. Either way – the chicken’s history


Via

5. Not knowing how to spell a foreign word – fine. Being a rude jerk about it – not fine. Not fine at all.


Via

6. Japanese crabs?


Via

7. When homophones don’t exist


Via

8. Spicy talk


Via

Article Pages: 1 2

More from the Poke