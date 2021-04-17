Simply 13 of the funniest pictures we’ve seen this week

Pics

It’s been another long week so here are the 13 of the funniest and most popular pictures shared on the subReddit ‘funny’ (and occasionally elsewhere on Reddit).

1.

‘Turns out I’m not very good at online shopping’

(via Reddit u/garbagecannot8)

2.

‘I’m a 911 Dispatcher, and it is public safety telecommunicator week. HR got us giant “911” shaped donuts. We were all a little concerned when we opened the first box’

(via Reddit u/Nevadadrifter)

3.

‘I don’t want to brag, but my son might be a math genius …’

(via Reddit u/jbartho)

4.

‘Dog broke his ankle jumping into the boat, dad broke his ankle jumping in after him. Dog looks totally stoked to match dad’

(via Reddit u/meiirenaa)

5.

‘There was an attempt .. to get into the library’

(via Reddit u/MaganWhitson)

6.

‘Rare photo of baby delivery’



(via Reddit u/profanacion)

7.

‘Day 10 of Nobody Noticing the April Fool’s Prank’

(via Reddit u/ijustliekit)

8.

‘The perfect selfie doesnt ex-‘

(via u/Miraster)

9.

‘Well, well, well. Look who’s blocking the alley. 🙄’

(via Reddit u/i4mb4tm4n)

10.

‘Helpful sign’

(via Reddit u/87tskin)

11.

‘Is it a law of nature that every Tupperware cabinet must look like this?’

(via Reddit u/flaglerite)

12.

‘Learn from my mistakes’



(via Reddit u/BingErrDronePilot)

13.

‘All Gozillas are beautiful!’

(via Reddit u/Thereaper29)

And finally …

‘A local music store in my town has had this sign up for a few days. The shoe store across the street finally replied’

(via Reddit u/madsmadhatter)

‘The shoe and music store saga continues …’

(via Reddit u/madsmadhatter)

READ MORE

‘What’s the best euphemism for telling people they’re stupid?’ – 40 hilarious putdowns