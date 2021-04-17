Simply 13 of the funniest pictures we’ve seen this week
It’s been another long week so here are the 13 of the funniest and most popular pictures shared on the subReddit ‘funny’ (and occasionally elsewhere on Reddit).
1.
‘Turns out I’m not very good at online shopping’
2.
‘I’m a 911 Dispatcher, and it is public safety telecommunicator week. HR got us giant “911” shaped donuts. We were all a little concerned when we opened the first box’
3.
‘I don’t want to brag, but my son might be a math genius …’
4.
‘Dog broke his ankle jumping into the boat, dad broke his ankle jumping in after him. Dog looks totally stoked to match dad’
5.
‘There was an attempt .. to get into the library’
6.
‘Rare photo of baby delivery’
7.
‘Day 10 of Nobody Noticing the April Fool’s Prank’
8.
‘The perfect selfie doesnt ex-‘
9.
‘Well, well, well. Look who’s blocking the alley. 🙄’
10.
‘Helpful sign’
11.
‘Is it a law of nature that every Tupperware cabinet must look like this?’
12.
‘Learn from my mistakes’
(via Reddit u/BingErrDronePilot)
13.
‘All Gozillas are beautiful!’
And finally …
‘A local music store in my town has had this sign up for a few days. The shoe store across the street finally replied’
‘The shoe and music store saga continues …’
