Our 25 favourite tweets of the week

Listen to that! It’s the sound of the weekend on the horizon – and this time with beer gardens. Before it gets here, give yourself a few minutes to empty your mind of the news and fill it with laughs instead.

These 25 tweets are the best we’ve seen over the last week. If you like them, give your faves a retweet and a follow.

ok @sainsburys but can you not smash the 'Visibly Over 25' button with such conviction — 🍍Clare Bear🐼 (@clarentina) April 10, 2021

You've no idea how long I've been looking for a rug that's the right shade of 'purple-gary'. pic.twitter.com/KI1Mj254XB — Flups (@TheRealFlups) April 11, 2021

Make a movie about the TA who had to teach 90% of Indiana Jones’ classes. — Andrew Nadeau (@TheAndrewNadeau) April 12, 2021

Car insurance companies getting ever more demanding. pic.twitter.com/nDX4XkNYkv — Rory Bremner 💙 (@rorybremner) April 12, 2021

birds: it’s peaceful this morning birds: maybe too peaceful birds: let’s all scream at once — ghost (alien) skier (@clichedout) April 10, 2021

Me: did you know cows have best friends? Wife: really? Me: yep! Wife: how do you know that? [Myrtle peeking around the corner into the living room]. Me: I’m glad you asked : ) — NewDadNotes (@NewDadNotes) April 12, 2021

Why does Keir Starmer look like he's just been announced as the new owner of the Queen Vic in EastEnders? pic.twitter.com/8pW2Z9x1a1 — Lee (@JustifyMyLee) April 11, 2021

Whenever I mess up an experiment I just think of what a pigeon considers a successful nest pic.twitter.com/dgUNQeDINK — Nick Chiappini 🏳️‍🌈⚗️ (@ndchiappini) April 12, 2021

A shout out to Gerald Of Wales for his excellent map of the British Isles. Taken from his book "Topography Of Ireland" (1188) pic.twitter.com/Z3v9OnjbFx — Rhodri Marsden (@rhodri) April 14, 2021

