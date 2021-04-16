Pics

These knitted Line of Duty dolls are on everyone’s wish list

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 16th, 2021

You know something is a hot topic when someone knits or crochets it – we’re looking at you, Bernie.

The latest people to achieve such an honour are two of the main characters from Line of Duty – the crime series that has everyone talking about bent coppers and saying “Mother of God”.

Here’s how Ted Hastings and Steve Arnott look, thanks to Knits On Stix.

via GIPHY

It’s fair to say that the dolls have well and truly landed on Twitter’s wish list.

The question now on everyone’s lips is not so much ‘Who’s H?’, but ‘Where’s Kate?’

READ MORE

Line of Duty is back – and this sketch is a spoiler-free summary of every episode ever

Source Knits On Sticks Image Knits On Sticks

More from the Poke