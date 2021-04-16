These knitted Line of Duty dolls are on everyone’s wish list
You know something is a hot topic when someone knits or crochets it – we’re looking at you, Bernie.
Texas resident Tobey King just raised $40,000 for charity, using a little yarn, a crochet needle and some inspiration from Senator Bernie Sanders https://t.co/PrAzk3crCt #BerniesMittens pic.twitter.com/JBam6tdscf
— Reuters (@Reuters) January 28, 2021
The latest people to achieve such an honour are two of the main characters from Line of Duty – the crime series that has everyone talking about bent coppers and saying “Mother of God”.
Here’s how Ted Hastings and Steve Arnott look, thanks to Knits On Stix.
#AC12 – a tightly knit team. #LineOfDuty #TedHasting pic.twitter.com/7MaGbafQ3O
— Knits On Stix (@KnitsOnStix) March 28, 2021
Anyone seen Ryan? #LineOfDuty #LineofDuty6 @jed_mercurio @Vicky_McClure @martin_compston #adriandunbar #belfast pic.twitter.com/d6z80LyacB
— Knits On Stix (@KnitsOnStix) April 4, 2021
I wonder who these two are talking about. pic.twitter.com/7gNN2rdJIa
— Knits On Stix (@KnitsOnStix) April 1, 2021
With all those pills Steve was feeling a bit woolly headed and still couldn’t get a lead on ‘H’. #LineOfDuty @shrinepod pic.twitter.com/Fd8EyK5XHR
— Knits On Stix (@KnitsOnStix) April 11, 2021
It’s fair to say that the dolls have well and truly landed on Twitter’s wish list.
You won’t pull the wool over the eyes of AC-12..#LineOfDuty pic.twitter.com/BgUtKhIdHX
— Jim Sheridan (@Jim_Sheridan) April 15, 2021
Oh my god. I need the whole collection. https://t.co/ao727RVcJt
— Jeannine Butler 🌈🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️ (@JeanieHealy) April 15, 2021
The knitted version of #LineOfDuty is the kind of content I’m here for! pic.twitter.com/loj6gBmFXR
— kristalsmile (@kristalsmile) April 15, 2021
We're here for one thing only – knitting bent coppers
— Ian Williams (@ian_williams) April 15, 2021
🤣🤣🤣 Absolutely the best thing I've seen today.
— [email protected] (@Parochial_Hall) April 15, 2021
The question now on everyone’s lips is not so much ‘Who’s H?’, but ‘Where’s Kate?’
