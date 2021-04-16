These knitted Line of Duty dolls are on everyone’s wish list

Pics

You know something is a hot topic when someone knits or crochets it – we’re looking at you, Bernie.

Texas resident Tobey King just raised $40,000 for charity, using a little yarn, a crochet needle and some inspiration from Senator Bernie Sanders https://t.co/PrAzk3crCt #BerniesMittens pic.twitter.com/JBam6tdscf — Reuters (@Reuters) January 28, 2021

The latest people to achieve such an honour are two of the main characters from Line of Duty – the crime series that has everyone talking about bent coppers and saying “Mother of God”.

Here’s how Ted Hastings and Steve Arnott look, thanks to Knits On Stix.

I wonder who these two are talking about. pic.twitter.com/7gNN2rdJIa — Knits On Stix (@KnitsOnStix) April 1, 2021

With all those pills Steve was feeling a bit woolly headed and still couldn’t get a lead on ‘H’. #LineOfDuty @shrinepod pic.twitter.com/Fd8EyK5XHR — Knits On Stix (@KnitsOnStix) April 11, 2021

via GIPHY

It’s fair to say that the dolls have well and truly landed on Twitter’s wish list.

You won’t pull the wool over the eyes of AC-12..#LineOfDuty pic.twitter.com/BgUtKhIdHX — Jim Sheridan (@Jim_Sheridan) April 15, 2021

Oh my god. I need the whole collection. https://t.co/ao727RVcJt — Jeannine Butler 🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@JeanieHealy) April 15, 2021

The knitted version of #LineOfDuty is the kind of content I’m here for! pic.twitter.com/loj6gBmFXR — kristalsmile (@kristalsmile) April 15, 2021

We're here for one thing only – knitting bent coppers — Ian Williams (@ian_williams) April 15, 2021

The question now on everyone’s lips is not so much ‘Who’s H?’, but ‘Where’s Kate?’

READ MORE

Line of Duty is back – and this sketch is a spoiler-free summary of every episode ever

Source Knits On Sticks Image Knits On Sticks