Nick Harvey shared a funny parenting fail and the floodgates opened – 23 WTF moments

You may know Nick Harvey as a successful composer, including of such TV themes as Louis Theroux’s LA Stories, Ross Kemp: Extreme World, and Hunted.

You may also have spotted how his wonderful dad, Paul, became a music star after Nick shared this.

Dad’s ability to improvise and compose beautiful melodies on the fly has always amazed me. Tonight, I gave him four random notes as a starting point. Although his dementia is getting worse, moments like this bring him back to me. pic.twitter.com/dBInVCTmfF — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) September 17, 2020

Or maybe you’re aware of his tireless work promoting the famed Crowborough giraffes.

Perhaps you know him best as one of Twitter’s most consistently funny tweeters.

I'm sorry, Waitrose, but your mince pies are absolutely disgusting. pic.twitter.com/UdSGM5CgtB — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) December 6, 2020

However, he’s also a dad to two lovely boys and a brilliant but non-existent sweary girl, named Baskerville.

90% of fathering boys is being beaten up. pic.twitter.com/Amy3Y6QVUQ — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) August 31, 2020

You should probably check out his Baskerville tweets for yourself.

Like any parent, he has had the odd slip-up – sometimes very odd.

What are your parenting fails? Once, at school pick-up, I grabbed my son from behind and, WHOOPING LIKE A FUN DAD, threw him high in the air. A woman screamed. I had made a terrible mistake. As the poor boy ran to his mother, my actual son stared at me, aghast, from afar. — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) April 15, 2021

That’s quite the confession, as were many of the replies. Child Services has a sense of humour, right? RIGHT?

1.

Young son woke up-to my horror he was really blue . Took him to doctors sent to hospital – admitted – blood tested and lots of observations – hours later discharged – nothing found- next day looked awful again – then realised I should have washed new blue sheets. — margrit anne💙 (@YELGIRTIRGRAM) April 15, 2021

2.

Was worried sick when my son went down with swine flu in 2009. Managed to settle him on the sofa for a sleep. I flopped into a chair, knocking his Thunderbird toy, which promptly fired a missile into his face. — Debra 💙🐝🕷 (@GirlySwot_) April 16, 2021

3.

Teaching my son how to ride a bike, I opted for the tried-and-tested method of sitting him on the bike and pushing him down a hill. He crashed into this castle, which – if there are any small mercies – prevented him from going over a cliff. 25 now, still a pedestrian. pic.twitter.com/6CG31RXHPX — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) April 15, 2021

4.

I sent my little girl to school for Roald Dahl day dressed as a very cute orange faced, green haired, dungaree wearing oompahloompah. A week early. 🙈 — My Girl The River 🦋 (@mygirltheriver) April 15, 2021

5.

My mum grabbed my son took him on the dodgems , only to realise too late she’d grabbed a random child who in fact hatred the dodgems and screamed and cried the whole ride , whilst me and my actual son slipped away . — Becka Entwistle (@BrassBecka) April 15, 2021

6.

We adopted our children and was nervous about meeting our social worker for the first time. Whilst making her a tea i found myself whistling the theme tune to, Jim'll Fix It. https://t.co/6zlSJF8Pt7.god😱🤯 — Mike (@C4whaaa) April 15, 2021

7.

I love old junk and bought a cannonball home to use as a doorstop. Heard a bloodcurdling scream from the lounge. My young son had tried to kick it across the room. He spent the evening in casualty with 3 broken toes. — Naomi Mott (@namott) April 15, 2021

8.

While on holiday in Ibiza, I went to sniff my daughters bum to see if it needed changing and lifted her head into the rotating fan above. Luckily no damage done but my christ I shit myself when the screaming started, I thought I'd scalped her! — Neil Pattinson (@NezPatSicknote) April 15, 2021

9.

Told my 10yo to stop complaining her foot hurt & just play football. 4 wks later she hurts her wrist- I tell her to get a grip & stop moaning. 2 days later school makes me take her to A&E: broken wrist. SHE asks about toe (I still think she’s being a drama queen):broken toe🤦 — Lucy U (@MacU_Lucy) April 15, 2021

10.

I proudly watched my son destroying all comers in a Judo competition. After an hour and a half, I realised it wasn’t him. He was in the medical room with a nosebleed https://t.co/4hpGdcOtVh — Mark Barrowcliffe (@barrowcliffe) April 15, 2021

11.

First time I used pay at pump petrol station told 2 kids that I didn't have enough money, so we'd just have to drive off and could they keep eye out for police! Eldest shouted 'No! Go back!' so loudly I didn't notice youngest in back silent crying.

Not the laugh I'd hoped for😕 — Hattie-K (@Hattie__K) April 15, 2021

12.