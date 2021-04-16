Nick Harvey shared a funny parenting fail and the floodgates opened – 23 WTF moments
You may know Nick Harvey as a successful composer, including of such TV themes as Louis Theroux’s LA Stories, Ross Kemp: Extreme World, and Hunted.
You may also have spotted how his wonderful dad, Paul, became a music star after Nick shared this.
Dad’s ability to improvise and compose beautiful melodies on the fly has always amazed me.
Tonight, I gave him four random notes as a starting point.
Although his dementia is getting worse, moments like this bring him back to me. pic.twitter.com/dBInVCTmfF
— Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) September 17, 2020
Or maybe you’re aware of his tireless work promoting the famed Crowborough giraffes.
There’s #snow in Crowborough, East Sussex. pic.twitter.com/BGqcpTYyiF
— Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) January 24, 2021
Perhaps you know him best as one of Twitter’s most consistently funny tweeters.
I'm sorry, Waitrose, but your mince pies are absolutely disgusting. pic.twitter.com/UdSGM5CgtB
— Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) December 6, 2020
However, he’s also a dad to two lovely boys and a brilliant but non-existent sweary girl, named Baskerville.
90% of fathering boys is being beaten up. pic.twitter.com/Amy3Y6QVUQ
— Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) August 31, 2020
You should probably check out his Baskerville tweets for yourself.
Like any parent, he has had the odd slip-up – sometimes very odd.
What are your parenting fails?
Once, at school pick-up, I grabbed my son from behind and, WHOOPING LIKE A FUN DAD, threw him high in the air.
A woman screamed.
I had made a terrible mistake.
As the poor boy ran to his mother, my actual son stared at me, aghast, from afar.
— Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) April 15, 2021
That’s quite the confession, as were many of the replies. Child Services has a sense of humour, right? RIGHT?
1.
Young son woke up-to my horror he was really blue . Took him to doctors sent to hospital – admitted – blood tested and lots of observations – hours later discharged – nothing found- next day looked awful again – then realised I should have washed new blue sheets.
— margrit anne💙 (@YELGIRTIRGRAM) April 15, 2021
2.
Was worried sick when my son went down with swine flu in 2009. Managed to settle him on the sofa for a sleep. I flopped into a chair, knocking his Thunderbird toy, which promptly fired a missile into his face.
— Debra 💙🐝🕷 (@GirlySwot_) April 16, 2021
3.
Teaching my son how to ride a bike, I opted for the tried-and-tested method of sitting him on the bike and pushing him down a hill. He crashed into this castle, which – if there are any small mercies – prevented him from going over a cliff. 25 now, still a pedestrian. pic.twitter.com/6CG31RXHPX
— Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) April 15, 2021
4.
I sent my little girl to school for Roald Dahl day dressed as a very cute orange faced, green haired, dungaree wearing oompahloompah. A week early. 🙈
— My Girl The River 🦋 (@mygirltheriver) April 15, 2021
5.
My mum grabbed my son took him on the dodgems , only to realise too late she’d grabbed a random child who in fact hatred the dodgems and screamed and cried the whole ride , whilst me and my actual son slipped away .
— Becka Entwistle (@BrassBecka) April 15, 2021
6.
We adopted our children and was nervous about meeting our social worker for the first time. Whilst making her a tea i found myself whistling the theme tune to, Jim'll Fix It. https://t.co/6zlSJF8Pt7.god😱🤯
— Mike (@C4whaaa) April 15, 2021
7.
I love old junk and bought a cannonball home to use as a doorstop. Heard a bloodcurdling scream from the lounge. My young son had tried to kick it across the room. He spent the evening in casualty with 3 broken toes.
— Naomi Mott (@namott) April 15, 2021
8.
While on holiday in Ibiza, I went to sniff my daughters bum to see if it needed changing and lifted her head into the rotating fan above. Luckily no damage done but my christ I shit myself when the screaming started, I thought I'd scalped her!
— Neil Pattinson (@NezPatSicknote) April 15, 2021
9.
Told my 10yo to stop complaining her foot hurt & just play football. 4 wks later she hurts her wrist- I tell her to get a grip & stop moaning. 2 days later school makes me take her to A&E: broken wrist. SHE asks about toe (I still think she’s being a drama queen):broken toe🤦
— Lucy U (@MacU_Lucy) April 15, 2021
10.
I proudly watched my son destroying all comers in a Judo competition. After an hour and a half, I realised it wasn’t him. He was in the medical room with a nosebleed https://t.co/4hpGdcOtVh
— Mark Barrowcliffe (@barrowcliffe) April 15, 2021
11.
First time I used pay at pump petrol station told 2 kids that I didn't have enough money, so we'd just have to drive off and could they keep eye out for police! Eldest shouted 'No! Go back!' so loudly I didn't notice youngest in back silent crying.
Not the laugh I'd hoped for😕
— Hattie-K (@Hattie__K) April 15, 2021
12.
Before my daughter’s last football match of the season I threw her sports bag in her direction assuming it would land at her feet. Unfortunately the full, steel water bottle inside carried it into her forehead. She needed 6 stitches and has a scar above her eyebrow
— FoodlyDoodly (@thefoodlydoodly) April 16, 2021
