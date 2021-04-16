Twitter

Nick Harvey shared a funny parenting fail and the floodgates opened – 23 WTF moments

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 16th, 2021

You may know Nick Harvey as a successful composer, including of such TV themes as Louis Theroux’s LA Stories, Ross Kemp: Extreme World, and Hunted.

You may also have spotted how his wonderful dad, Paul, became a music star after Nick shared this.

Or maybe you’re aware of his tireless work promoting the famed Crowborough giraffes.

Perhaps you know him best as one of Twitter’s most consistently funny tweeters.

However, he’s also a dad to two lovely boys and a brilliant but non-existent sweary girl, named Baskerville.

You should probably check out his Baskerville tweets for yourself.

Like any parent, he has had the odd slip-up – sometimes very odd.

That’s quite the confession, as were many of the replies. Child Services has a sense of humour, right? RIGHT?

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2

More from the Poke