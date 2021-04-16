‘What’s the best euphemism for telling people they’re stupid?’ – 40 hilarious putdowns

Best Of

The internet is full of stupid people, so many in fact that it might have you crying out for new ways of telling them exactly how stupid they are.

Which is where Redditor lientubay comes in. They went on Reddit with a question.

‘What’s the best euphemism for telling people that they’re stupid?’

And it prompted an avalanche of replies, many of them absolutely hilarious. Here are our 40 favourites.

1. ‘In Russian we have “intelligent thoughts have always followed him, but he was faster”.’ humphr1es

2. “You aren’t the biggest idiot in the world but you better hope they don’t die.” soalindie

3. ‘I would agree with you but then we would both be wrong.’ captainawesome1983

4. “At this point, you can only impress me.” Roman_Suicide_Note

5. ‘You’re the reason we have warning labels.’ igenus44

6. ‘In Greece we say “when it was raining brains, you had an umbrella” GSavvage

7. ‘Once heard someone say “Well he’s about as sharp as a sock full of soup” angrypunishment

8. ‘Ahh Terry, having you around is like losing three good men.’ StrykerSeven

9. ‘He’s so far behind he thinks he’s first.’ perstn

10. “You could fill a library the with things you don’t know, in fact, they do, they call them libraries” – Paige Sinclair (BoJack Horseman)’ theawesomemoon

11. ‘In French we sometime say “he/she doesn’t have electricity at every floor” FrogInACupOfTea

12. ‘The wheels spinning, but the hamsters dead.’ lburton273

13. ‘You could blow in their ear and they would say thanks for the refill.’ Cooked_Bread

14. ‘It’s impossible to underestimate you.’ Snugl-v301

15. “If you ever had a clever thought, it died alone and afraid.” TedMeister88

16. ‘Couldn’t pour water out of a boot with instructions on the heel.’ dusty-kat

17. “They only got two brain cells and both of them are fighting for third place.” NostalgicPotat0

18. ‘A village somewhere is missing their idiot.’ Too_Old_for_dis

19. ‘My teacher said I was as “quick as a glacier”…’ Hairydoggie

20. ‘You could hide your own Easter eggs.’ bdiz78