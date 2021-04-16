‘Dogs with mullets’ is both full-on 80s and peak 2021 – 14 of the best (worst?)
It’s finally happened – that thing we thought was completely unthinkable – mullets are back.
Remember their heyday? The short at the front, long at the back hairstyle was closely associated with:
Billy-Ray Cyrus
Andre Agassi
And Pat Sharp
Whether it’s that cycle of style thing or just bad lockdown haircuts, people are getting into the look again – and it’s not just people.
Over on Instagram, the hashtag #DogMullet yields some very entertaining images, so we collected a few favourites.
1. There’s a lot more ‘hair’ on his head than his body
2. Fringe benefits
3. Clearly not impressed
4. This one looks as though they’re about to impart wisdom
5. Achy breaky bark
6. If I stay still, nobody can see me
7. A canine Joe Exotic tribute
More from the Poke
These knitted Line of Duty dolls are on everyone’s wish list
M&S goes toe to toe to toe to toe with Aldi in the battle of the caterpillar cakes