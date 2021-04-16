Pics

‘Dogs with mullets’ is both full-on 80s and peak 2021 – 14 of the best (worst?)

Poke Staff. Updated April 16th, 2021

It’s finally happened – that thing we thought was completely unthinkable – mullets are back.

Remember their heyday? The short at the front, long at the back hairstyle was closely associated with:

Billy-Ray Cyrus


Andre Agassi


And Pat Sharp


Whether it’s that cycle of style thing or just bad lockdown haircuts, people are getting into the look again – and it’s not just people.

Over on Instagram, the hashtag #DogMullet yields some very entertaining images, so we collected a few favourites.

1. There’s a lot more ‘hair’ on his head than his body


2. Fringe benefits


3. Clearly not impressed


4. This one looks as though they’re about to impart wisdom


5. Achy breaky bark


6. If I stay still, nobody can see me


7. A canine Joe Exotic tribute


