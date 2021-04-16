Celebrity

Dan Snow wins comeback of the day

John Plunkett. Updated April 16th, 2021

Over on Twitter historian Dan Snow’s been thinking about, well, history, and how events that might seem a long time ago are actually quite recent.

We mention this because a follower – well, we presume a follower – took exception to his comparison and Snow’s response wins comeback of the day.

‘These are not the socialist flag burning tweets that you are looking for,’ said Snow – @thehistoryguy – who shared the exchange on Twitter.

Boom.

