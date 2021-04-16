17 hilariously petty ways people took revenge on their loved one

Life

Whenever you find yourself angry or frustrated or upset at your partner, it’s probably best just to explain exactly why you’re unhappy and work it out like two entirely reasonable, grown-up sentient beings.

Or you can take petty revenge on them instead, like these 17 people did, and it’s much more fun. For them and for us.

They are mostly hilariously and just occasionally a little bit scary.

1.

My husband pissed me off today so I told him that I can’t wait to see what he had planned for our special day tomorrow There is nothing special about tomorrow But there is something special about watching the color leave his face as the panic takes over — kids_kubed 🇨🇦 (@Kids_kubed) January 11, 2020

2.

My husband pissed me off and think he finna sit in the living room and watch tv in peace. So, I downloaded the LG remote app and keep turning the TV off from the bedroom. He came in here and I acted like I was sleep. So now he thinks we have ghosts. ☠️☠️☠️ — Custom Graphic Print Shop (@TouchedByTy) November 3, 2019

3.

My husband pissed me off so when he wasn't looking I poured water on the floor in front of the dishwasher. He's been fixing it for the past 2 hours. — 🎭ᑌᖇᔕᑌᒪᗩ🎭 (@3sunzzz) October 12, 2019

4.

I know it sounds mean but when I’m mad at my wife and want to lash out, I open a bottle of some condiment when there’s already one open. — Boyd's Backyard™ (@TheBoydP) December 27, 2020

5.

I know it sounds mean but when I’m mad at my wife and want to lash out, I’ll put a whisk in the spatula drawer when I’m emptying the dishwasher. — Boyd's Backyard™ (@TheBoydP) December 3, 2020

6.

the next time my linguist boyfriend pisses me off, I’m just gonna say “irregardless” and see what he does — altrey (@aubviouslynot) October 2, 2019

7.

My husband pissed me off so I took photos of me using his tools improperly and sent them throughout the day while he was at work as payback — Maryfairyboberry🧚🏻‍♀️ (@maryfairybobrry) November 15, 2020

8.

When I’m mad at my husband I like to plug my usb mouse into his computer and move the mouse around while he’s playing online games — Professional Worrier (@pro_worrier_) February 9, 2021

9.