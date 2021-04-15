Videos

These 19 seconds just get better and better

Poke Staff. Updated April 15th, 2021

The old Coke and Mentos thing isn’t entirely new, obviously. But there was something about this 19 seconds – possibly it’s just been a long week – that got us chuckling.

It’s mostly just the three seconds at the end, to be fair, but what a three seconds.

Source Twitter @30SECVlDEOS

