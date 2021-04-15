Sport

The tale of the 1904 Olympics men’s marathon just went viral because it’s so extraordinary

Poke Staff. Updated April 15th, 2021

While we wait to find out whether the Tokyo Olympics really will go ahead this year, this tale of the men’s marathon from 1904 went viral a mere 117 years after the event.

It was shared by @

And here it is in full.

And if you think it can’t possibly have been as strange as all that, you’d be right. It turns out it was even stranger (you can read more about it, courtesy of the Smithsonian magazine, here).

More here!

Source Twitter @0ldoini/status Image Pixabay

More from the Poke