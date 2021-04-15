A hilarious rogues’ gallery of 18 dogs being publicly shamed
Over on TikTok, Rosie the retriever was suffering after some ill-advised food theft, causing her owner to share this embarrassing footage with the world.
@rosieadventures
Regrets ✨spicy✨ ##goldenretriever ##dogsoftiktok
Poor Rosie.
All these other dogs were also named and shamed by their owners for misbehaving – well, shamed if not always named. They all feature in the r/dogshaming subreddit, in case you fancy looking for more.
In the meantime, these were our favourites.
1. Eggdog
2. Hamburglar
3. No sign necessary
4. Oh, Dino!
5. Relatable
6. Double trouble
7. Digging practice
8. Well, if it isn’t the consequences of my own actions
9. There’s always one
