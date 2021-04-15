This man spotted himself in a live news report and broke out his best dance moves

Videos

A Fox News clip from 2017 has resurfaced, and – surprisingly – it’s not because someone was being racist, or insisting that Trump was the saviour of the US.

This footage from Fox 10 in Arizona is so much better than that.

Entirely the correct response to spotting the eye in the sky. For the avoidance of doubt, the crash resulted in only minor injuries.

Almost 28 thousand Reddit users have upvoted u/TheAvalonn’s post in just 10 hours, so we confidently predict it will be coming soon to a social media platform near you.

Here are a few of the many comments on the impromptu dance hero.

To sum up –

READ MORE

A dog nicked this reporter’s microphone live on air and went viral because, well, watch

Source r/Funny Image screengrab