Dulux became Spurs’ latest sponsor then brutally trolled them on Twitter. Back of the net!

John Plunkett. Updated April 15th, 2021

In sports news we didn’t expect to be bringing you today, Tottenham Hotspur were delighted to announce that they’d done a sponsorship deal with Dulux to become their ‘first official paint supplier’.

And we have a feeling they might be their last after the Dulux UK Twitter account apparently went completely rogue by mercilessly trolling the under-achieving north London club.

The tweets are tricky to find now for reasons that are about to become obvious (they’ve been deleted) but fortunately people took plenty of screenshots and it’s simply fabulous.

And just a few of the many, many things people were saying about it.

Lots of people reckon whoever was responsible will have been show the red card. But which one?

Whatever happens, it’s certainly taken the gloss off the whole thing.

