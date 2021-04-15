Dulux became Spurs’ latest sponsor then brutally trolled them on Twitter. Back of the net!

Sport

In sports news we didn’t expect to be bringing you today, Tottenham Hotspur were delighted to announce that they’d done a sponsorship deal with Dulux to become their ‘first official paint supplier’.

And we have a feeling they might be their last after the Dulux UK Twitter account apparently went completely rogue by mercilessly trolling the under-achieving north London club.

The tweets are tricky to find now for reasons that are about to become obvious (they’ve been deleted) but fortunately people took plenty of screenshots and it’s simply fabulous.

And just a few of the many, many things people were saying about it.

Spurs getting flamed by Dulux literally minutes after announcing a new sponsorship deal with them is a mood. pic.twitter.com/mA3wHbXLBc — Will Magee (@W_F_Magee) April 15, 2021

I know most things like this are just failed attempts at banter, but the Dulux admin has genuinely gone rogue here. Extraordinary pic.twitter.com/AWLo4EDKdA — Ross McCafferty (@RossMcCaff) April 15, 2021

Just want to thank the Dulux admin for this mornings smiles before he or she gets sacked You went out a hero! pic.twitter.com/WKfDtaXZlO — Geo Mackie (@redhammer8) April 15, 2021

Narrator: “In hindsight, Tottenham’s decision to partner with Dulux was a rather serious misstep.” pic.twitter.com/oDABsSEIHf — HLTCO (@HLTCO) April 15, 2021

So after Spurs announced a deal with Dulux this morning, it seems the admin of the paint company was on a one man mission to ruin the whole thing.. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Ts7StVDtLy — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) April 15, 2021

This morning Spurs announced a new sponsorship deal with Dulux, the admin of the Dulux Twitter account then decided to go on a one man mission to destroy Spurs. 😭😂😭 pic.twitter.com/rM4oIjimaK — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) April 15, 2021

⏱ 09:02am – Spurs announce their new parter Dulux.

⏱ 09:28am – The Dulux admin is sacked. 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cOxs04Hudu — Oddschanger (@Oddschanger) April 15, 2021

After being furloughed by Arsenal, Gunnersaurus has gained employment working on the Dulux social media team. Good luck on your first day! pic.twitter.com/bdScogWLOg — Paddy Power (@paddypower) April 15, 2021

Lots of people reckon whoever was responsible will have been show the red card. But which one?

Whatever happens, it’s certainly taken the gloss off the whole thing.

