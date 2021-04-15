This Daunte Wright protestor trolled Trump with his soup on CNN and it’s glorious

News

There has been another night of protests in Minneapolis after the fatal shooting of a black motorist, 20-year-old Daunte Wright, by Minneapolis police.

White former police officer Kim Potter has since been charged with second degree manslaughter, according to prosecutors.

This protestor, interviewed by CNN in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Centre, went viral because his comments – and what he brought with him – were greeted as some top level trolling of Donald Trump.

How did I miss this pic.twitter.com/VgXEeaGylR — Acyn (@Acyn) April 15, 2021

You’ll probably remember last year the former President suggested that people protesting the killing of George Floyd had brought soup cans to throw at police, pretending they were for their loved ones.

Just in case you’re wondering, as Newsweek reports here, there have been no reports of police being struck with cans of soup in Brooklyn Center.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

That wink! — Spider Gwen (@ChewDigestBooks) April 15, 2021

Incredible TV moment https://t.co/3RLPuQoaYE — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 15, 2021

A+ trolling by that guy 😂 — Dad Jokes Panda (@TrashPandaFTW) April 15, 2021

The bar has truly been raised in the art of trolling. https://t.co/w7SmG1uEzR — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) April 15, 2021

Like I said it’s for my family 🤣 Brilliant!! Who is that superhero?!!! — douglas (@puredouglas) April 15, 2021

I want to marry this man https://t.co/nSeMDksFIX — nicole byer (@nicolebyer) April 15, 2021

Is he single? Bc this is my type — Vax on deck (@86theH) April 15, 2021

Trump not being able to tweet about this: pic.twitter.com/Ugx4bbHmn9 — Chris (@chrisonsocials) April 15, 2021

To conclude …

i am his son and we’re eating the soup right now — ceo of technology (@powermaster1123) April 15, 2021

