This Daunte Wright protestor trolled Trump with his soup on CNN and it’s glorious
There has been another night of protests in Minneapolis after the fatal shooting of a black motorist, 20-year-old Daunte Wright, by Minneapolis police.
White former police officer Kim Potter has since been charged with second degree manslaughter, according to prosecutors.
This protestor, interviewed by CNN in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Centre, went viral because his comments – and what he brought with him – were greeted as some top level trolling of Donald Trump.
You’ll probably remember last year the former President suggested that people protesting the killing of George Floyd had brought soup cans to throw at police, pretending they were for their loved ones.
Just in case you’re wondering, as Newsweek reports here, there have been no reports of police being struck with cans of soup in Brooklyn Center.
And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.
That wink!
Incredible TV moment https://t.co/3RLPuQoaYE
A+ trolling by that guy 😂
The bar has truly been raised in the art of trolling. https://t.co/w7SmG1uEzR
Like I said it’s for my family 🤣
Brilliant!!
Who is that superhero?!!!
I want to marry this man https://t.co/nSeMDksFIX
Is he single? Bc this is my type
Trolling 101… https://t.co/CGoX0HrQsq
Trump not being able to tweet about this: pic.twitter.com/Ugx4bbHmn9
To conclude …
i am his son and we’re eating the soup right now
