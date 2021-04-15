Boris Johnson wanting to be ‘father of the nation’ got the mother of all reactions

News

According to Tom Newton Dunn in the Evening Standard, Boris Johnson wants to revamp his image in order to be seen as the ‘father of the nation’ – a ‘unifier who no longer divides for electoral gain.‘

Despite his 80-seat Commons majority, that sounds like a task akin to Donald Trump becoming the face of Greenpeace, and the wording led to some inevitable jokes on Twitter.

1.

So Boris Johnson wants to be "father of the nation". Given we don't know how many children he has, who's to say he's not already? — Otto English (@Otto_English) April 14, 2021

2.

Can we be one of the kids he doesn’t see please https://t.co/ZUSB92fELr — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 15, 2021

3.

More like the eccentric drunken uncle who turns up to family reunions & embarrasses himself…. https://t.co/e8yAXITGYX — Sian Jasper (@SianJasper) April 14, 2021

4.

And I want to date Gillian Anderson. Let's see who gets lucky first. https://t.co/JvIgWzpleO — Russ (@RussInCheshire) April 14, 2021

5.

6.

I know he’s impregnated a lot of women, but this is ridiculous. https://t.co/jt8zCHENpT — Keith Burge (@carryonkeith) April 14, 2021

7.

he can’t be father to even more people can he https://t.co/dMGDbnSSoH — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) April 14, 2021

8. Deborah meaden hit the nail on the head.

He will want something else tomorrow…wherever the mood takes him… https://t.co/HpyyiyIdgb — Deborah Meaden 💙 (@DeborahMeaden) April 14, 2021

Source Evening Standard Image Screengrab