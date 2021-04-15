News

Boris Johnson wanting to be ‘father of the nation’ got the mother of all reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 15th, 2021

According to Tom Newton Dunn in the Evening Standard, Boris Johnson wants to revamp his image in order to be seen as the ‘father of the nation’ – a ‘unifier who no longer divides for electoral gain.

Despite his 80-seat Commons majority, that sounds like a task akin to Donald Trump becoming the face of Greenpeace, and the wording led to some inevitable jokes on Twitter.

8. Deborah meaden hit the nail on the head.

