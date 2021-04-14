Worst tackle ever? You won’t see a more professional ‘professional foul’ than this one

Sport

The Northern Ireland women’s football team made history last night by beating Ukraine to qualify for the Euro 2022 finals, the nation’s first ever participating in a major finals tournament.

But apart from the result, obviously, there was one other major talking point from the game, the most professional ‘professional foul’ you’ll surely ever see.

Not just professional but quite extraordinary and – we’re guessing – unlike anything you’ve ever seen.

It went viral after it was shared on Twitter by @meandmybigmouth and, well, just have a watch of it for yourself.

The Northern Ireland vs Ukraine match contained one of the most cynical fouls I have ever seen. It is almost a work of performance art. pic.twitter.com/uRKVdQ1mId — Scott Pack (@meandmybigmouth) April 13, 2021

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it as they tried to make sense of what the hell they had just watched.

She was nearer the ball than the player initially – madness! — Kenny Beaton (@coinneachpeutan) April 13, 2021

I’ve now watched it 8 million times and it become more ridiculous with each watch. The ‘defender’/assaulter practically has the ball. She actually has to go out of her way to foul the NI player. It’s batshit crazy. — Paisley Sparks (@paisleysparks44) April 13, 2021

If she had just ran to the ball she could have cleared it 😂 — Louise Forbes (@LouForbes) April 13, 2021

when you realise you should have put another euro in the parking meter and need to wrap this shit up asap — Gerry McBride (@GerryMcBride) April 13, 2021

@Zonal_Marking this is one of my all-time favourites. Gary Breen just starts walking. Doesn’t wait for the card 😂 pic.twitter.com/l5RNdM2t2O — James Fielden (@James_Fielden) April 13, 2021

Final words to @meandmybigmouth who posted the original tweet.

Anyway, big congrats to Northern Ireland for making the Euros with this play-off win. Their first major tournament. Although I am sure, like me, you are a little sad that we won't be seeing this defender, Pantsulaya, on the big stage next year. — Scott Pack (@meandmybigmouth) April 13, 2021

Obviously a few sexist muppets have waded in claiming that this is typical of women's football, or with some 'equal pay' jibe. They are, of course, idiots to do so. Just appreciate this for what it is. A batshit crazy sporting moment. — Scott Pack (@meandmybigmouth) April 13, 2021

