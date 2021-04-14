This Stan Lee comeback ‘from beyond the grave’ is sheer perfection

Entertainment

We’re grateful to the good people of ‘Conservatives Getting Owned’ – @cons_owned on Twitter – for this classic of the genre.

Stan Lee sets the record straight from beyond the grave pic.twitter.com/JrjdILd1De — Conservatives Getting Owned (@cons_owned) April 13, 2021

It’s a Stan Lee comeback ‘from beyond the grave’ which is the perfect response to people who complain about their favourite superheroes being ruined by so-called ‘woke’ culture.

People like Ben Shapiro, for instance.

And these people.

And this from Stan Lee, creator of Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, Iron Man and a host of other iconic characters, was the

perfect response. It’s a ‘Stan’s soapbox’ column from back in the ’60s and, well, have a read for yourself.

And just in case that’s tricky to read …

From time to time we receive letters from readers who wonder why there’s so much moralising in our mags. They take great pains to point out that comics are supposed to be escapist reading, and nothing more. But somehow, I can’t see it that way. It seems to me that a story without a message, however subliminal, is like a man without a soul. In fact, even the most escapist literature of all – old time fairy tales and heroic legends – contains moral and philosophical point of view. At every college campus where I may speak, there’s as much discussion of war and peace, carvel rights and the so-called youth rebellion as there is of our Marvel mags per se. None of us lives in a vacuum – none of us is untouched by the everyday events about us – events which shape our stores just as they shape our lives. Sure our tales can be called escapist – but just because somethings for fun, doesn’t mean we have to blanket our brains while we read it? Excelsior!’

The perfect riposte, beatufully put, and as necessary today as it was half a century ago.

And just a few of the many responses it prompted.

The glorious good old apolitical days pic.twitter.com/P3JZYeZa4T — ButtonwillowMCButtonwillow (@Lonelystarrd22) April 13, 2021

Captain America’s first comic cover was him punching Hitler before America even entered the war. THE ENTIRE CONCEPT OF CAPTAIN AMERICA IS A POLITICAL ONE — Alex (@ajcastilol) April 13, 2021

When they say “I want to escape the politics/problems in our society” they literally mean “I want to escape the inconvenience of being told about the problems in our society, and how annoying it is having to acknowledge others’ suffering” — goddess of procrastination (@crownxxjules) April 13, 2021

And while we’re at it, here’s another Stan’s Soapbox which we wrote about when the Marvel supremo died in 2018. It is also one for the ages.

Let’s lay it right on the line. Bigotry and racism are among the deadliest social ills plaguing the world today. But, unlike a team of costumed super-villains, they can’t be halted with a punch in the snoot, or a zap from a ray gun. The only way to destroy them is to expose them—to reveal them for the insidious evils they really are. The bigot is an unreasoning hater—one who hates blindly, fanatically, indiscriminately. If his hang-up is black men, he hates ALL black men. If a redhead once offended him, he hates ALL redheads. If some foreigner beat him to a job, he’s down on ALL foreigners. He hates people he’s never seen—people he’s never known—with equal intensity—with equal venom. Now, we’re not trying to say it’s unreasonable for one human being to bug another. But, although anyone has the right to dislike another individual, it’s totally irrational, patently insane to condemn an entire race—to despise an entire nation—to vilify an entire religion. Sooner or later, we must learn to judge each other on our own merits. Sooner or later, if man is ever to be worthy of his destiny, we must fill out hearts with tolerance. For then, and only then, will we be truly worthy of the concept that man was created in the image of God–a God who calls us ALL — His children. Pax et Justitia!

