This Brit’s hilarious guide to America’s 50 states ‘without Googling’ is a very funny read

Over on Twitter @human_not_bees went wildly viral with his guide to America’s 50 states.

Not just any guide, though, but his list of what the country’s 50 states are most famous for ‘to the best of my knowledge’ and ‘without Googling’.

I, a British person, will now list all 50 states of the USA and what I believe they’re famous for without googling. Alphabetical order if you’re looking for a particular one. A thread: — human_not_bees (Beës) (@human_not_bees) April 11, 2021

And a very funny and entertaining read it is too.

To the best of my knowledge Alabama is famous for having their fingers crossed when they surrendered. — human_not_bees (Beës) (@human_not_bees) April 11, 2021

To the best of my knowledge Alaska is famous for being in Canada. — human_not_bees (Beës) (@human_not_bees) April 11, 2021

To the best of my knowledge Arizona is famous for being where Satan vacations to get some heat. — human_not_bees (Beës) (@human_not_bees) April 11, 2021

To the best of my knowledge Arkansas is famous for literally nothing. — human_not_bees (Beës) (@human_not_bees) April 11, 2021

To the best of my knowledge California is famous for being where you can get wine and get exploited. — human_not_bees (Beës) (@human_not_bees) April 11, 2021

To the best of my knowledge Colorado didn’t exist until they invented weed a few years ago. — human_not_bees (Beës) (@human_not_bees) April 11, 2021

To the best of my knowledge Connecticut is famous for where Bostonians stop for gas on the way to New York. — human_not_bees (Beës) (@human_not_bees) April 11, 2021

To the best of my knowledge Delaware isn’t famous, just first. — human_not_bees (Beës) (@human_not_bees) April 11, 2021

To the best of my knowledge Florida is famous for literally every news article that makes Europe go “oh god that country” — human_not_bees (Beës) (@human_not_bees) April 11, 2021

To the best of my knowledge Georgia is famous for being on the end of some TV shows we see over here and maybe has peaches. — human_not_bees (Beës) (@human_not_bees) April 11, 2021

To the best of my knowledge Hawaii is a beautiful place that once had royalty and the deposed queen wrote a book. — human_not_bees (Beës) (@human_not_bees) April 11, 2021

To the best of my knowledge Idaho is famous for making and eating potatoes. — human_not_bees (Beës) (@human_not_bees) April 11, 2021

To the best of my knowledge Illinois is famous for having a place called “The Windy City” as if that’s a positive trait somehow. — human_not_bees (Beës) (@human_not_bees) April 11, 2021

To the best of my knowledge Indiana is famous for being named as a ‘fuck you’ to the people who lived there to start with. — human_not_bees (Beës) (@human_not_bees) April 11, 2021

To the best of my knowledge Iowa is famous for corn and nothing else. — human_not_bees (Beës) (@human_not_bees) April 11, 2021

To the best of my knowledge Kansas is famous for The Wizard Of Oz and it’s been downhill ever since. — human_not_bees (Beës) (@human_not_bees) April 11, 2021

To the best of my knowledge Kentucky is famous for the chicken fast food places. — human_not_bees (Beës) (@human_not_bees) April 11, 2021

To the best of my knowledge Louisiana is famous, I assume, because someone called Louise lived there and was cool. — human_not_bees (Beës) (@human_not_bees) April 11, 2021

To the best of my knowledge Maine is famous for lobsters and weird accents in movies. — human_not_bees (Beës) (@human_not_bees) April 11, 2021

To the best of my knowledge Maryland is famous for being a theme park brimming with people called Mary. — human_not_bees (Beës) (@human_not_bees) April 11, 2021

To the best of my knowledge Massachusetts is famous for Matt Damon movies. — human_not_bees (Beës) (@human_not_bees) April 11, 2021

To the best of my knowledge Michigan is famous for having a city that made enough cars that everyone could leave. — human_not_bees (Beës) (@human_not_bees) April 11, 2021

To the best of my knowledge Minnesota is famous for saying ‘oh yah?’ like in that movie with the pregnant lady and Steve Buscemi. — human_not_bees (Beës) (@human_not_bees) April 11, 2021

To the best of my knowledge Mississippi is famous for a hillbilly river. — human_not_bees (Beës) (@human_not_bees) April 11, 2021

