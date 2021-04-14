Twitter

This Brit’s hilarious guide to America’s 50 states ‘without Googling’ is a very funny read

John Plunkett. Updated April 14th, 2021

Over on Twitter @human_not_bees went wildly viral with his guide to America’s 50 states.

Not just any guide, though, but his list of what the country’s 50 states are most famous for ‘to the best of my knowledge’ and ‘without Googling’.

And a very funny and entertaining read it is too.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.

25.

Article Pages: 1 2

More from the Poke