Pics

People have been repainting charity shop picture bargains – 16 not-so-subtle makeovers

Poke Staff. Updated April 14th, 2021

Over on Reddit’s r/Repaintings forum, people share the charity shop picture finds they’ve not-so-subtly edited with a lick of paint.

These 16 examples show just how to do it.

1. Scooby Doo and the gang on a mission


Via

2. All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy


Via

3. Cat-photobombing


Via

4. Bodacious


Via

5. Who ya gonna call?


Via

6. Time for an adventure


Via

7. Itsa me!


Via

8. Pinkie and Blue Boy get a makeover


Via

Article Pages: 1 2

More from the Poke