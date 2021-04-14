People have been repainting charity shop picture bargains – 16 not-so-subtle makeovers

Pics

Over on Reddit’s r/Repaintings forum, people share the charity shop picture finds they’ve not-so-subtly edited with a lick of paint.

These 16 examples show just how to do it.

1. Scooby Doo and the gang on a mission



2. All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy



3. Cat-photobombing



4. Bodacious



5. Who ya gonna call?



6. Time for an adventure



7. Itsa me!



8. Pinkie and Blue Boy get a makeover



