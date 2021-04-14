Orlando Bloom’s reply to Katy Perry was a fabulous return to earth

Celebrity

In the first of an occasional series, celebrity exchange of the week goes to Katy Perry and her fiancee, Orlando Bloom, after Perry shared a few pictures of her ‘bold new look’ on Instagram ahead of her appearance as a judge on American Idol.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

Oh, the glamour of it all.

Except try telling that to Bloom, whose response was brief and to the point. And very down to earth.

Long term relationships, right? And parenthood, obviously.

Bloom, you’ll remember, recently went viral with his rather odd (totally extraordinary) morning routine.

Let’s hope the absence of oatmilk didn’t put him off his stride too much.

Source Instagram Katy Perry