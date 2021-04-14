NYPD went full Black Mirror with a robot dog and the reactions were exactly as you’d expect
For the past six months, New York’s police department has had help from an unusual recruit – a $74,500 Boston Dynamics robotic ‘dog’ – known by its creators as ‘Spot’.
Spot the robot dog dancing to UpTown Funk is simultaneously both terrifying and hilarious. pic.twitter.com/UNPsXZrXvh
— Gavin Sheridan (@gavinsblog) October 16, 2018
Footage of one of the four-legged machines at work recently landed on Twitter, and it didn’t go down well.
Nah they really got these robot police dogs in NYC. This is wild pic.twitter.com/iG7CTPFevH
— THEE DON (@1800SPOILED) April 12, 2021
For a start, it reminded some people of this episode of Black Mirror.
Black Mirror Pandemic Season 2 ep 4 pic.twitter.com/ddozxjKAdI
— Dana is Tired (@5drinkMax) April 13, 2021
By the time my kids are old enough to watch Black Mirror it’s going to be a documentary series https://t.co/7ehZctlz0i
— hellalee (@hella_leigh) April 13, 2021
That wasn’t the only issue.
1.
Im vibrating with fury. Instinctive revulsion is an evolutionary response adapted to save our lives, and I trust my gut reaction whenever I see these fucking things that they need to be destroyed https://t.co/IOd0MnAZr7
— (@Devon_OnEarth) April 13, 2021
2.
Bruh people don’t have HOMES and they throwing public money away.
— Loretta DeFINE (@FutureRichAunti) April 13, 2021
3.
I love this new #DefundThePolice ad. https://t.co/q887KQotJd
— Matthew Rosenberg (@AshcanPress) April 13, 2021
4.
Nope. Nope. Hard pass.
Did no one see Terminator?
— PoliticsGirl (@IAmPoliticsGirl) April 13, 2021
5.
1. Defund the NYPD
2. Give these Black Mirror dogs to high school STEM programs in #NYC to disassemble & reassemble into something not a cop https://t.co/RvBpaIG34k
— Andrew J. Padilla (@apadillafilm6) April 13, 2021
6.
A reminder that cops got robot police dogs before you got healthcare. https://t.co/IibnplMtA6
— Adriana (@Adrianabeate) April 13, 2021
7.
Sorry folks the robot dog discharged the flame thrower by accident. Our bad, it won't happen again. https://t.co/uXs1QqW3jY
— Oscar Nunez (@OscarNunezLA) April 13, 2021
But, you know – #NotAllRobotDogs
this is the ONLY acceptable robot dog
checkmate, boston dynamics pic.twitter.com/rDEor3KVxU
— psykhe (@psykhedelos) April 13, 2021
