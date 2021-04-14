News

NYPD went full Black Mirror with a robot dog and the reactions were exactly as you’d expect

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 14th, 2021

For the past six months, New York’s police department has had help from an unusual recruit – a $74,500 Boston Dynamics robotic ‘dog’ – known by its creators as ‘Spot’.

Footage of one of the four-legged machines at work recently landed on Twitter, and it didn’t go down well.

For a start, it reminded some people of this episode of Black Mirror.

That wasn’t the only issue.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

But, you know – #NotAllRobotDogs

READ MORE

Boston Dynamics’ Dad dancing robots make as much sense as anything else in 2020

Source THEE DON Image Screengrab

More from the Poke