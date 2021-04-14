Jimmy Fallon asked people to ‘describe a movie badly’ – mission accomplished for these 17

Twitter

One of the regular features of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon is his hashtag round-up, in which he reads out the best entries form a hashtag challenge set by Jimmy himself on Twitter.

This week’s had a film theme – or ‘movie’, if you’re feeling particularly American.

It’s Hashtags time! Take a movie and give it a funny or weird summary, and tag it with #DescribeAMovieBadly. Could be on the show! — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) April 12, 2021

Jimmy started the ball rolling.

Godzilla vs. Kong – A monkey and a lizard have a misunderstanding. #DescribeAMovieBadly — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) April 12, 2021

The suggestions came flooding in, and we picked a few favourites.

Still best ever: In 1998, for a Wizard of Oz listing on TCM, writer Rick Polito wrote, “Transported to a surreal landscape, a young girl kills the first person she meets and then teams up with three strangers to kill again.” pic.twitter.com/UB50NSoxkp — Bob Chappin (@B1ueGrass) April 12, 2021

Jurassic Park- David Attenborough's brother tries to one up him.#describeamoviebadly pic.twitter.com/2yyzIQH642 — Another Florida Man (@FloridaMan4040) April 12, 2021

An old woman tells her granddaughter and several strangers every gritty detail about how she hooked up with some dude on a cruise ship. #DescribeAMovieBadly pic.twitter.com/nxSfADkMMi — M. (@the_lost_pigeon) April 13, 2021

After her parents' death , a young socialite causes millions in property damage #DescribeAMovieBadly pic.twitter.com/quf7tSkGNo — Ariana 💜 (@snugglingbrock) April 12, 2021

Accomplished psychologist and world-renound foodie assists FBI intern to kill a tailor. #DescribeAMovieBadly pic.twitter.com/X9C8fuU3Km — God of Wine 🍷 (@Bacchusbydesign) April 12, 2021

Sleepless in Seattle: A man's wife tragically dies. Their son says "Fuck mom dad, she's gone bro. There's a hottie out in NYC right now, we gotta roll homie." #DescribeAMovieBadly pic.twitter.com/Sja2jhS0UE — Rob Moses (@RobMoses) April 12, 2021

Guy on drugs wins the war buy throwing a frisbee #DescribeAMovieBadly pic.twitter.com/S2QJcOImpK — Saeif (@Falafeldoctor) April 12, 2021

