This viral parallel parking video has a killer plot twist

Videos

A TikTok of someone trying to parallel park has gone viral after being posted by @richilbeatA, and if you’re wondering why people would be interested in that – see for yourself. Make sure you watch to the end.

The video has been viewed more than eight million times in 15 hours on TikTok alone, picking up comments like these.

Of course, it found its way to Twitter, where people appreciated the plot twist.

The way I screamed after watching the end of this video! 😩😩😩😂 pic.twitter.com/gTmu58sezO — Stepmother of Dragons 🐲 (@cheembeam) April 12, 2021

Directed by M. Night Shyamalan pic.twitter.com/WCHDZIBTv2 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 12, 2021

A great watch https://t.co/N91QKyJT8a — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) April 12, 2021

This isn’t your basic “women can’t park” rubbish. Although tbf she really can’t 🤦🏼‍♀️ Watch to the end 😁 https://t.co/W7bY8cxX78 — Kelly Cates (@KellyCates) April 12, 2021

Even Charlie Chaplin couldn’t find a better punchline to this 😂 https://t.co/z2J4RiSorL — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) April 12, 2021

Perhaps inevitably – this happened.

READ MORE

This epic story of a parking space standoff is the thread we all need right now

Source richilbeatA Image Screengrab