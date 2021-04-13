Videos

This viral parallel parking video has a killer plot twist

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 13th, 2021

A TikTok of someone trying to parallel park has gone viral after being posted by @richilbeatA, and if you’re wondering why people would be interested in that – see for yourself. Make sure you watch to the end.

what would you do if that was you?

The video has been viewed more than eight million times in 15 hours on TikTok alone, picking up comments like these.

Of course, it found its way to Twitter, where people appreciated the plot twist.

Perhaps inevitably – this happened.

Reply to @user1097461257213

