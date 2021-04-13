This viral parallel parking video has a killer plot twist
A TikTok of someone trying to parallel park has gone viral after being posted by @richilbeatA, and if you’re wondering why people would be interested in that – see for yourself. Make sure you watch to the end.
@richilbeata
what would you do if that was you?
The video has been viewed more than eight million times in 15 hours on TikTok alone, picking up comments like these.
Of course, it found its way to Twitter, where people appreciated the plot twist.
The way I screamed after watching the end of this video! 😩😩😩😂 pic.twitter.com/gTmu58sezO
— Stepmother of Dragons 🐲 (@cheembeam) April 12, 2021
Directed by M. Night Shyamalan pic.twitter.com/WCHDZIBTv2
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 12, 2021
A great watch https://t.co/N91QKyJT8a
— Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) April 12, 2021
Oh my God https://t.co/ryXamMGWwH
— rabia O'chaudry (@rabiasquared) April 12, 2021
This isn’t your basic “women can’t park” rubbish. Although tbf she really can’t 🤦🏼♀️ Watch to the end 😁 https://t.co/W7bY8cxX78
— Kelly Cates (@KellyCates) April 12, 2021
Even Charlie Chaplin couldn’t find a better punchline to this 😂 https://t.co/z2J4RiSorL
— Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) April 12, 2021
Perhaps inevitably – this happened.
@richilbeata
Reply to @user1097461257213
READ MORE
This epic story of a parking space standoff is the thread we all need right now
Source richilbeatA Image Screengrab
More from the Poke
An old article about David Cameron being ‘trapped in wealth’ has people riled all over again
National Rail went grey in memory of Prince Philip and it didn’t end well – 9 favourite responses