Childhood supermarket checkout anxiety is this week’s most relatable thing

This video by @jonathanbynoe over on TikTok has just gone wildly viral and it’s this week’s most relatable thing.

It really trips me out how we’ve all lived the same lives lmao pic.twitter.com/RR6EDUJjq9 — Tristin Brown (@trisquire) April 12, 2021

Takes us right back.

The video was shared on Twitter by @trisquire and here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

The gag is I still have the same anxiety now as an adult waiting for that total to pop up on the screen 😂 — Tristin Brown (@trisquire) April 12, 2021

This happened to me so often! In middle school I once asked the cashier to call my mom back over the loud speaker (a line formed & she didn’t leave me with money to pay). Mom was polite af in the store but MAD as HELL when we got in the car. First and last time I did that😂🤷🏼‍♀️ — Ashley Porter (@ThatOneKid_15) April 12, 2021

And my mom would walk away to go find something with like fifty people behind us in the line, but would somehow pop back up just in the nick of time 😭 THE STRESS pic.twitter.com/qg4D4qSX8U — Tristin Brown (@trisquire) April 12, 2021

the way i go so slow as a cashier when this happens now😭 the apparent stress i see on those kids man i tell them it's okay 🥺 — joonie☀️ (@_joonie3) April 12, 2021

I started being like “I’ll go get it” — IG: isaidfawkyou 🏁 (@isaidfawkyou) April 12, 2021

I would do that and bring back the wrong item by accident and she yelled in front of everybody waiting to pay and the cashier 🙃😂 — JEWELIEE 🇬🇭 (@afia_dromo) April 13, 2021

This would be the time I snuck and put what I wanted on the counter hoping he rings it up and bags it before she comes back 😥😂 — Ajadan 🦂 (@dajbeenit) April 12, 2021

Alright now I wanna go back in time and take advantage of this 😭 — Pfizer Papi (@mosesisatpeace) April 12, 2021

